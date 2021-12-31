Hurricanes 4, Canadiens 0
RALEIGH, N.C. — Antti Raanta made 26 saves, Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals and Carolina excelled on special teams in a victory over Montreal.
The Hurricanes scored three times on power plays and another time short-handed in their first game in nearly two weeks.
Raanta, usually the backup in his first season with the Hurricanes, had his first shutout since Feb. 4, 2020.
Nino Niederreiter and Seth Jarvis also scored, Jaccob Slavin had three assists and Sebastian Aho two assists.
Blue Jackets 4, Predators 3, SO
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gustav Nyquist scored in the fifth round of the shootout to give Columbus a win over Nashville.
Patrik Laine, back in the lineup after missing 19 games with an oblique strain, scored, Alexandre Texier added a goal, and Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist. Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves for the Blue Jackets, who snapped a two-game skid.
Michael McCarron, Nick Cousins and former Blue Jackets player Ryan Johansen scored in regulation for the Predators. Matt Duchene had two assists, and David Rittich made 26 saves for Nashville.
Panthers 9, Lignting 3
SUNRISE, Fla. — Anthony Duclair scored twice, Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and four assists, and the Florida Panthers routed the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning 9-3 on Thursday night.
Florida scored three times in each period against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions and snapped Tampa Bay’s four-game winning streak.
Frank Vatrano, Eetu Luostarinen, Maxim Mamin, Anton Lundell, Aaron Ekblad and Aleksander Barkov also scored to help the Panthers set a season high for goals in their league-leading 16th home win. Spencer Knight made 39 saves.
Islanders 4, Sabres 1
NEW YORK — Kieffer Bellows and Anders Lee scored in the second period, Semyon Varlamov made 36 saves and New York beat Buffalo for its third victory in four home games.
Mathew Barzal added a goal and two assists, and Noah Dobson also scored as the Islanders improved to 3-5-3 after an 0-5-2 start in their new arena.
Flames 6, Kraken 4
SEATTLE — Matthew Tkachuk scored the go-ahead goal with 2:26 left and had two assists as the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 6-4 on Thursday night in their first game in nearly three weeks.
Johnny Gaudreau added two goals and assisted on the game-winner to give the Flames their first victory since Dec. 3. Milan Lucic, Andrew Mangiapane and Noah Hanifin also scored for Calgary, which handed Seattle its fourth straight loss.
Sharks 3, Flyers 2, OT
SAN JOSE — Tomas Hertl scored with 30.1 seconds remaining in overtime and the San Jose Sharks spoiled a dazzling debut by Philadelphia goaltender Felix Sandstrom with a 3-2 victory over the Flyers.
The 24-year-old Sandstrom made 43 saves in his first NHL appearance, but couldn’t stop Hertl from close range late in overtime after a good setup by Erik Karlsson. Hertl also had an assist and extended his career-best points streak to eight games for San Jose.
