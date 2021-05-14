Blues 7, Wild 3
ST. LOUIS — David Perron, Brayden Schenn, and Jordan Kyrou each scored twice and the St. Louis Blues scored seven straight goals to erase a first-period deficit and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-3.
Zach Sanford also scored Jordan Binnington made 16 saves. The Blues are locked into fourth place in the West Division.
Nico Sturm, Marcus Foligno, and Ryan Suter scored and Kappo Kahkonen stopped 20 shots for Minnesota, locked into third place in the West.
Kahkonen had won four in a row. He finished the season with a Wild rookie-record 16 victories.
Schenn scored his second goal of the game and 16th of the season with 5:57 remaining in the second period to put St. Louis ahead 4-3. It marked the fourth time this season the Blues scored four goals in a period.
Perron scored his first goal of the game, tying it at 3 with 8:27 to go in the second period. He followed it up with a power play goal 5:50 into the third period to give him 19 goals and 58 points in 56 games. He became the first Blues player to average a point per game in the regular season since Pavol Demitra in 2002-03.
Avalanche 5, Kings 1
DENVER — Tyson Jost scored two of Colorado’s five second-period goals and the Avalanche clinched the West Division and the top overall seed in the NHL playoffs with a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Joonas Donskoi and Andre Burakovsky also scored in the pivotal period. Backup Jonas Johansson made 21 saves to help the Avalanche finish 7-1 against the Kings this season.
Colorado and Vegas both finished with 82 points, but the Avs earned the division crown and the Presidents’ Trophy — awarded to the team with the best regular-season mark — on regulation wins. The Avalanche won the Presidents’ Trophy for the first time since 2000-01, when they went on to hoist the Stanley Cup.
Colorado begins a first-round series Monday against St. Louis.
Sean Walker scored for the Kings.
Flames 4, Canucks 1
CALGARY, Alberta — Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and an assist in Calgary's victory over Vancouver. Rasmus Andersson and Andrew Mangiapane also scored, Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists. Matthew Highmore scored for Vancouver.
Eliminated from playoff contention, Calgary and Vancouver will meet three more times wile the postseason gets underway. They are making up games lost when the coronavirus swept through the Canucks and suspended their season for three weeks.
The Canucks will play at Edmonton on Saturday, then close the season against the Flames with games in Vancouver on Sunday and Tuesday and Calgary on Wednesday.
