Canucks 3, Kings 2, OT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Brock Boeser scored his second goal of the game with 29.7 seconds left in overtime, giving Vancouver a win over Los Angeles.
The Kings (44-27-11) dominated through much of the game, taking a 2-0 lead into the third period on goals by Adrian Kempe and Gabriel Vilardi.
The Canucks (40-30-11) rallied in the third with goals by Boeser and Alex Chiasson.
The Kings’ Cal Petersen had 26 saves.
Bruins 5, Sabres 0
BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron recorded his eighth career hat trick and his 400th NHL goal, and David Pastrnak ended Boston’s 0-for-39 power-play slump with his 40th goal of the season to lead the Bruins past Buffalo.
Panthers 4, Senators 0
OTTAWA, Ontario — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0. With the victory and Nashville’s 5-4 shootout win over Western Conference-leading Colorado (56-18-7), the Panthers (58-17-6) clinched their first Presidents’ Trophy for the best record in the regular season and home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Hurricanes 6, Devils 3
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and two assists and Carolina closed out a record-setting season with a victory over New Jersey.
The Metropolitan Division-champion Hurricanes added to their franchise records for wins (54) and points (116) in a season.
Blue Jackets 5, Lightning 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oliver Bjorkstrand led Columbus with a goal and an assist in the win over Tampa Bay, keeping the Lightning from clinching the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division.
Islanders 5, Capitals 1
NEW YORK — Brock Nelson and Anders Lee scored first-period goals, Mathew Barzal had three assists and Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves as New York routed playoff-bound Washington.
Wild 3, Flames 2, OT
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime to give Minnesota a win over Calgary.
Predators 5, Avalanche 4, SO
DENVER — Matt Duchene scored the lone goal of the shootout and David Rittich stopped all three attempts as Nashville rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Colorado. Duchene also scored in regulation, along with Ryan Johansen, Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm to help the Predators move into the first wild-card spot with a game remaining.
Oilers 5, Sharks 4, OT
EDMONTON, Alberta — Zach Hyman scored his career-high 27th goal of the season 1:37 into overtime and Edmonton rallied to beat San Jose.
Ryan McLeod, Kailer Yamamoto, Derek Ryan and Philip Broberg also scored for the Oilers.
Edmonton tied a franchise record for consecutive home games with a point, going 13-0-1 in their last 14 contests at Rogers Place. Edmonton has also won six of its last seven overall and will face the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs.
