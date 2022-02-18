Senators 3, Sabres 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Austin Watson scored the tiebreaker in the third period and Zach Sanford and Brady Tkachuk added goals for Ottawa.
Nick Holden had two assists and Anton Forsberg made 22 saves as the Senators improved to 5-2-1 in their last seven road games and 5-5-0 in their last 10 overall.
Maple Leafs 4, Penguins 1
TORONTO — Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews each had a goal and an assist, and Jack Campbell made 45 saves to lead Toronto past Pittsburgh.
David Kampf and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto, which was outshot 46-29 but won its second straight.
Evgeni Malkin scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry had 25 saves.
Canadiens 3, Blues 2, OT
MONTREAL — Cole Caufield forced overtime with 8.7 seconds left in regulation and then scored the winner in overtime to help the Montreal Canadiens snap a 10-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.
Paul Byron also scored and Samuel Montembeault stopped 26 shots for the Canadiens, whose last win came on Jan. 18 at Dallas. The victory was the first for interim coach Martin St. Louis, who was 0-3-0 since taking over for the fired Dominique Ducharme.
Islanders 4, Bruins 1
NEW YORK — Noah Dobson and Mathew Barzal each scored and had an assist, helping the Islanders snap a three-game skid.
Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves, Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored, and the Islanders kicked off a two-game homestand with a victory after a disappointing four-game road trip (1-3-0). Brock Nelson also added an empty-net goal and an assist.
Red Wings 3, Rangers 2, SO
NEW YORK — Pius Suter scored the winner in the sixth round of the shootout, and Thomas Greiss made 37 saves as Detroit beat New York.
Detroit’s Lucas Raymond and the Rangers Mika Zibanjead each scored in the first round of the shootout, and each team missed its next four chances. Suter beat Igor Shesterkin and Rangers forward Filip Chytil failed to convert.
Troy Stecher and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit, which won for the fourth time in six games.
Blue Jackets 7, Blackhawks 4
CHICAGO — Red-hot Patrik Laine scored three goals to lead Columbus past Chicago.
Boone Jenner, Yegor Chinakhov and Max Domi each had a goal and assist for Columbus, which has won three of four to move above .500 at 24-23-1. Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored in the finale of a five-game road trip.
Capitals 5, Flyers 3
PHILADELPHIA — Garnet Hathaway scored two goals in a span of less than two minutes late in the third period and Washington Capitals rallied late to defeat Philadelphia.
Joe Snively, Michal Kempny and John Carlson also scored for the Capitals, who won their fifth in a row on the road to improve to 16-5-4 away from Washington.
Gerry Mayhew scored a pair of goals and Travis Sanheim had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia, which has lost four in a row.
Jets 5, Kraken 3
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Josh Morrissey scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:10 left in the third period for Winnipeg.
Canucks 5, Sharks 4, OT
SAN JOSE — J.T. Miller scored with 2:21 remaining in overtime after Vancouver allowed a tying goal in the final second of regulation.
Vancouver appeared set to win it in regulation when Conor Garland scored with 5:37 remaining and then the Canucks cleared the puck out of their own zone with less than 10 seconds to go. But the Sharks made one last rush and Alexander Barabanov tied it with 0.6 seconds remaining, forcing Vancouver into overtime.
Miller then ended it when he beat James Reimer from the top circle on a delayed penalty to give the Canucks their third win in four games.
Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes and Vasily Podkolzin also for Vancouver. Thatcher Demko made 24 saves.
Timo Meier had two power-play goals and Logan Couture also scored, but it wasn’t to prevent San Jose’s winless streak to stretch to five games. Reimer made 22 saves.
