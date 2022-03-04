Capitals 4, Hurricanes 0
WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored on the power play, Vitek Vanecek stopped all 36 shots he faced and the Washington Capitals snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Eastern Conference-leading Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 Thursday night.
Ovechkin scored his 33rd goal of the season and his 763rd in the NHL to move three back of Jaromir Jagr for third place on the career list.
Penguins 5, Lightning 1
TAMPA, Fla. — Evgeni Malkin had a goal and two assists, Tristan Jarry made 20 saves and Pittsburgh beat Tampa Bay.
Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper was given a game misconduct for arguing with officials with 53.7 seconds remaining in the second period after the Lightning received an extra minor penalty stemming from a scrum.
Panthers 3, Senators 0
SUNRISE, Fla. — Patric Hornqvist and Ryan Lomberg scored 12 seconds apart in the third period, Sergei Bobrovsky made 18 saves for his 36th career shutout and Florida beat Ottawa to snap a three-game slide.
Wild 5, Flyers 4
PHILADELPHIA — Ryan Hartman had two goals, and Jonas Brodin and Matt Boldy scored 25 seconds apart in the third period to lead Minnesota to a comeback victory.
Frederick Gaudreau also scored and Kevin Fiala had a pair of assists for the Wild, who snapped a four-game skid. Cam Talbot made 26 saves. Minnesota won for just the second time in eight games and improved to 16-14 on the road.
Canucks 4, Islanders 3
NEW YORK — Nils Hoglander and rookie Vasily Podkolzin scored 45 seconds apart midway through the third period and Thatcher Demko made 24 saves as Vancouver edged New York.
Anthony Beauvillier had put the Islanders ahead 3-2 early in the third, flipping the puck past Demko at 1:49 for his ninth goal after the teams each scored twice in the second period.
Blackhawks 4, Oilers 3
CHICAGO — Alex DeBrincat scored 2:23 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Duncan Keith and the Edmonton Oilers 4-3. Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves. Dominik Kubalik and Sam Lafferty also scored.
Bruins 5, Golden Knights 2
LAS VEGAS — Craig Smith scored three goals and the Boston Bruins beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2.
It was Smith’s third career hat trick and second with the Bruins. It’s the third consecutive season Smith has recorded a hat trick.
Coyotes 2, Avalanche 1
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Nick Schmaltz scored early in the third period, Karel Vejmelka stopped 42 shots and the struggling Arizona Coyotes beat the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche 2-1.
Loui Eriksson also had a goal for the Coyotes, who entered the day trailing Montreal by a point for the fewest points in the league. The Coyotes now have 34, and they handed the Avalanche their first loss after scoring first this season.
Canadiens 5, Flames 4, OT
CALGARY, Alberta — Ben Chiarot scored his second goal of the game 1:03 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 5-4 victory over the Calgary Flames.
Jeff Petry, Nick Suzuki and Mike Hoffman also scored for Montreal and Andrew Hammond made 30 saves.
