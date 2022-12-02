Stars 5, Ducks 0
DALLAS — Jason Robertson had his third career hat trick, scoring in all three periods to extend his points streak to 17 games in the Dallas Stars’ 5-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.
Robertson became the NHL’s first 20-goal scorer this season with a deflected puck in the first period, then added his 21st and 22nd on long power-play goals in each of the next two periods. His other hat tricks came in back-to-back games last March, when he was the first Stars player to ever do that.
Joel Kiviranta and Wyatt Johnston also had goals for the Central Division-leading Stars. Jake Oettinger stopped 31 shots for his fourth career shutout.
It was the fourth time in six games for Robertson to have multiple goals. His points streak began Oct. 27 and was already the longest for the team since moving from Minnesota to Dallas in 1993. The franchise record of 20 was set by Brian Bellows in 1986.
Miro Heiskanen had three assists for Dallas. Roope Hintz had helpers on two of Robertson’s goals in his first game since signing an $67.6 million contract extension through the 2030-31 season.
Anthony Stolarz had 36 saves for the Ducks.
The 23-year-old Robertson, who last season became the only the team’s fourth 40-goal scorer in Dallas, missed the most of preseason camp before signing a $31 million, four-year contract a week before the season opener.
Kings 5, Coyotes 3
LOS ANGELES — Anze Kopitar scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.
Trevor Moore, Carl Grundstrom and Kevin Fiala also tallied goals for the Kings, who had dropped five of six coming into the game, including a crazy 9-8 overtime defeat against Seattle on Tuesday.
Jonathan Quick stopped 18 shots.
Kopitar gave the Kings their first lead 5:22 into the third period on a 4-on-4 situation. Kopitar skated the puck into the zone, deked J.J. Moser and beat Karel Vejmelka far side for his fourth goal in the last four games.
Los Angeles had a pair of power-play goals, marking the first time since March of 2017 it has scored multiple times with the man advantage in three straight games.
Matias Maccelli had a goal and an assist for Arizona while Christian Fischer and Nick Bjugstad also scored. Patrik Nemeth had a pair of assists.
Vejmelka made 27 saves as Arizona dropped to 4-5-2 on its 14-game road trip.
The Coyotes had a 3-1 lead 8 minutes into the second period on goals by Maccelli and Bjugstad before the Kings rallied. Moore scored on the power play at 9:09 and Grundstrom evened it with 1:31 to go in the period with a snap shot from the faceoff circle that went between Vejmelka’s legs.
Predators 4, Devils 3, OT
NEWARK, N.J. — Ryan Johansen scored his second goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime and Juuse Saros made 25 saves in Nashville’s victory over New Jersey.
Johansen took a pass from Matt Duchene and beat goalie Vitek Vanecek from in front.
Mikael Granlund tied it for Nashville with nine seconds left in regulation. Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators. Nashville has won seven in a row at Prudential Center, sending the Devils to their second loss in their last 18 games (16-1-1).
Avalanche 6, Sabres 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and three assists, J.T. Compher also scored twice and had two assists and defending champion Colorado beat Buffalo.
Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado, and Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves. The Avalanche won for the fifth time in seven games.
Lightning 4, Flyers 1
PHILADELPHIA — Steven Stamkos had an assist for his 1,000th career point, Nick Paul scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Thursday night.
Ian Cole had a goal and an assist, Ross Colton also scored, Corey Perry added two assists and Andrei Valilevsky made 21 saves. The Lightning have won seven of nine.
Penguins 4, Golden Knights 3
PITTSBURGH — Jake Guentzel and Kasperi Kapanen scored less than two minutes apart in the third period to rally Pittsburgh past Vegas,
Tristan Jarry made 34 saves to help the Penguins win for the first time since defenseman Kris Letang suffered a stroke on Monday. Brock McGinn and Rikard Rakell also scored for Pittsburgh.
Canadiens 2, Flames 1
CALGARY, Alberta — Cole Caufield broke a third-period tie on a power play, Sean Monahan had two assists against his old team and Montreal beat Calgary.
Rookie Juraj Slafkovsky, also scored for Montreal and Jake Allen made 45 saves. The Canadiens have won seven of 11.
Hurricanes 6, Blues 4
ST. LOUIS — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help Carolina beat St. Louis.
After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot. Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left.
Wild 5, Oilers 3
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to extend his career-best points streak to 10 games, and Joel Eriksson Ek added a goal and assist in Minnesota’s victory over Edmonton.
Frederick Gaudreau, Sam Steel and Mats Zuccarello also scored for Minnesota, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 18 saves. The Wild have won four of five.
Panthers 5, Canucks 1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Sam Bennett scored twice and the Florida Panthers ended a three-game skid with a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.
Matthew Tkachuk added a goal and two assists, Gustav Forsling, Ryan Lomberg and Sam Bennett also scored and Spencer Knight made 31 saves.
Kraken 3, Capitals 2, OT
SEATTLE — Matty Beniers scored seven seconds into overtime and Seattle rallied to beat Washington for its seventh straight victory.
Beniers won a faceoff scrum to begin the overtime, got a tip from Andre Burakovsky and beat Darcy Kuemper for his 10th goal of the season to extend Seattle’s franchise-record winning streak. Coming off a 10-1-1 November, the Kraken overcame a 2-0 deficit to keep their streak rolling. Yanni Gourde scored with 2:27 left in regulation, jamming a rebound past Kuemper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.