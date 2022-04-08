Predators 3, Senators 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Roman Josi had three assists and Nashville erased a one-goal deficit in the third period to defeat Ottawa.
Ryan Johansen scored on the power play at 12:38 of the third period, but it came with some controversy. Josi’s point shot appeared to be knocked down by a high stick from Matt Duchesne before Johansen tapped the puck in. The play was reviewed, but the goal stood to give the Predators the lead.
Canadiens 7, Devils 4
NEWARK, N.J. — Kale Clague had a goal and two assists, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki each had a goal and an assist as part of a three-goal first period and Montreal beat New Jersey.
Christian Dvorak had a goal and two assists, and Chris Wideman, Joel Armia and Jake Evans also scored for the Canadiens. Jake Allen stopped 33 shots to help Montreal win for the second time in three games.
Flyers 4, Blue Jackets 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kevin Connauton, Owen Tippett and Noah Cates scored in Philadelphia’s three-goal second period and the Flyers beat Columbus for their second straight road win.
Travis Konecny added a goal in the third period, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots and Kevin Hayes had a pair of assists for Philadelphia, which has won two of its last three games overall.
Rangers 4, Penguins 0
NEW YORK — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and New York beat Pittsburgh.
Hurricanes 5, Sabres 3
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal each scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied from a pair of two-goal deficits to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Thursday night and clinch a playoff berth.
Kraken 2, Blackhawks 0
CHICAGO — Philipp Grubauer made 29 saves for Seattle’s second shutout, and the expansion Kraken blanked Chicago.
Alex Wennberg scored his 10th goal in the second period and Jordan Eberle added his 18th late in the third to seal it.
Maple Leafs 4, Stars 3, OT
DALLAS - Auston Matthews has the most goals ever in a single season for the Toronto Maple Leafs — and the most in the NHL by an American-born player.
Matthews set the franchise record with his 55th goal in regulation, then scored No. 56 in overtime to break the American record.
Canucks 5, Coyotes 1
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and Vancouver continued a late playoff push with a victory over Arizona.
Flames 4, Sharks 2
SAN JOSE — Elias Lindholm scored twice, Matthew Tkachuk added a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2. Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary, which won its third straight game. Dan Vladar made 31 saves to earn his 10th win.
Nick Bonino and Logan Couture scored for San Jose, which lost its fifth in a row. James Reimer made 32 saves before leaving with an injury in the third period following a collision with Couture in the crease. He was able to skate off under his own power. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped all five shots he faced in relief.
