Lightning 4, Flames 1
TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov had two nifty assists in his return from a lengthy injury during Tampa Bay’s three-goal third period in the Lightning’s 4-1 victory over Calgary.
Corey Perry, Brayden Point, Ondrej Palat and Alex Killorn scored to help Tampa Bay (23-8-5, 51 points) become the first NHL team to reach 50 points for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves, losing his shutout bid when Dillon Dube scored with 4:06 left.
Devils 3, Blue Jackets 1
NEWARK — Jesper Bratt scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, MacKenzie Blackwood made 31 saves and New Jersey beat Columbus for its fourth win in five games.
The teams will complete the home-and-home series Saturday night in Columbus.
Wild 3, Bruins 2
BOSTON — Kirill Kaprizov scored in his fourth straight game, Matt Boldy got a goal in his NHL debut and Minnesota snapped a five-game skid with a win over Boston.
Boldy, who played at Boston College last season and grew up about 20 miles southwest of Boston in Millis, Massachusetts, put Minnesota up 3-1 with a goal 12:26 into the second period.
Penguins 6, Flyers 2
PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Penguins won 10 straight games for the sixth time in franchise history, getting two goals each from Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel to beat the depleted Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Thursday night.
The Penguins won the second game of a back-to-back and haven’t lost since Dec. 1 against Edmonton. The Penguins won five games during the streak on the road and can at least think about the team record of 17 straight set over March-April 1993. The Penguins also won 15 straight games in March 2013 and have winning streaks of 12, 11 and 10 games, all since 1999.
Sharks 3, Sabres 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Adin Hill made 37 saves, Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and San Jose ended a two-game skid.
Matt Neito and Timo Meier also scored for San Jose, playing the third game of a four-game trip.
Stars 6, Panthers 5, SO
DALLAS — Dallas captain Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist two days after coming out of COVID-19 protocols, and the Stars beat Florida in a shootout in their first game in 2 1/2 weeks because of virus issues throughout the team.
Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson scored on the only two shots in the shootout for the Stars while Braden Holtby stopped both Florida shots to end the game.
The Panthers left their net empty and had an extra skater on the ice when Jonathan Huberdeau scored with 29 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.
Coyotes 6, Blackhawks 4
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Johan Larsson scored his first three goals of the season for his first career hat trick and Arizona dealt Chicago its sixth straight loss.
Dysin Mayo, Travis Boyd and Clayton Keller also scored for Arizona, which won for just the seventh time this season. The Coyotes (7-22-3) have a league-low 17 points. Karel Vejmelka stopped 32 shots.
Avalanche 7, Jets 1
DENVER — Gabriel Landeskog had his fourth career hat trick and finished with four points to lead Colorado over Winnipeg.
Landeskog scored twice in a three-goal second period for the surging Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and four assists, and Mikko Rantanen added a goal and two assists to give Colorado’s top line 12 points on the night. Darcy Kuemper had 34 saves.
Golden Knights 5, Rangers 1
LAS VEGAS — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, Robin Lehner made 18 saves in his first game in nearly three weeks and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the New York Rangers 5-1.
Lehner, who hadn’t played since Dec. 19 due to a lower-body injury, extended his winning streak to six games.
Mark Stone, Mattias Janmark and Brett Howden also scored for the Golden Knights, who stopped a two-game skid.
Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers, who had won three in a row. Alexandar Georgiev made 30 saves in the first of four straight games out West on a five-game road trip.
