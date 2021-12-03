Panthers 7, Sabres 4
SUNRISE, Fla. — Anton Lundell scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, and Florida came back from three down for the second straight game to beat Buffalo.
Aaron Ekblad had two goals and an assist, Lucas Carlsson scored his first NHL goal and added an assist, and Sam Reinhart scored and had three assists for the Panthers. Jonathan Huberdeau also had a goal and three assists.
Blackhawks 4, Capitals 3
WASHINGTON — Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Alex Ovechkin in the shootout after Seth Jones tied it midway through the third period and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied past the Washington Captials 4-3.
Patrick Kane scored the shootout winner, and Fleury got some assistance from his goalposts to help Chicago win for the third time in five games. The Blackhawks have won seven of 10 games since Derek King took over as interim coach when Jeremy Colliton was fired. The Capitals lost by blowing a lead for the second time in two games. They coughed up a 4-1 lead and fell in regulation at Florida on Tuesday.
Avalanche 4, Canadiens 1
MONTREAL — Cale Makar scored to put Colorado ahead to stay late in the second period, Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and an assist, and the Avalanche beat Montreal.
Andre Borkovsky and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for the Avalanche, who bounced back from an ugly 8-3 loss at Toronto a night earlier.
Senators 3, Hurricanes 2
RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Formenton scored twice and Josh Norris broke a tie 19 seconds after Ottawa lost the lead in its win over Carolina. Norris pushed in a rebound with 5:54 left and the Senators hung on for their league-low fifth victory of the season.
Anton Forsberg made 47 saves for Ottawa in his seventh game with the Senators and 63rd of his career. He previously played for Columbus, Chicago and Carolina.
Lightning 4, Blues 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Victor Hedman had two goals and an assist, and Tampa Bay beat St. Louis.
Tampa Bay also got goals from Ondrej Palat and Anthony Cirelli, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves.
Sharks 2, Islanders 1
NEW YORK — Erik Karlsson scored 39 seconds into overtime to hand New York its ninth straight loss.
Nick Bonino also scored and Timo Meier had two assists for the Sharks, who have won three straight and five of six. Adin Hill made 24 saves.
Bruins 2, Predators 0
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jeremy Swayman made 42 saves, Jake DeBrusk and Brandon Carlo scored, and Boston beat Nashville.
Swayman’s shutout was his first of the season and third of the rookie’s NHL career. After stopping 26 shots over the first two periods, Swayman was heavily tested in the third. Among his best saves in the final frame came when he denied Matt Duchene from the slot with the Predators on a power play.
Wild 5, Devils 2
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and an assist as Minnesota kept rolling with a win against New Jersey.
Stars 3, Blue Jackets 2
DALLAS — Jason Robertson scored 68 seconds in and added the go-ahead goal late in the second period as streaking Dallas beat Columbus.
It was the Stars’ sixth consecutive win and seventh straight at home. They have outscored their opponents 21-7 during the winning streak.
