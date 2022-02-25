Blue Jackets 6, Panthers 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and Columbus beat Florida.
Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games.
Maple Leafs 3, Wild 1
TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored his 35th and 36th goals to take the NHL lead and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild to snap a three-game losing streak.
Matthews broke a tie midway through the third period. He stripped Wild fourth-line right wing Brandon Duhaime of the puck outside the Minnesota blue line and turned the other way for a give-and-go goal with Mitch Marner.
Rangers 4, Capitals 1
NEW YORK — Alexis Lafreniere and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist to help New York beat Washington.
Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots. New York won for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home.
Devils 6, Penguins 1
PITTSBURGH — Jesper Bratt scored twice in the first six minutes, rookie Nico Daws made 37 saves and last-place New Jersey routed Pittsburgh.
Yegor Sharangovich, Dawson Mercer, Damon Severson and Nico Hischier also scored. The Devils won for the third time in 12 games.
Predators 2, Stars 1, S0
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mikael Granlund scored the lone goal of a four-round shootout, helping Nashville Predators cap a night to remember by beating Dalla.
The Predators began the evening by honoring longtime goaltender Pekka Rinne before the game by raising his No. 35 jersey to the rafters. A fat catfish wrapped in a Rinne shirt hit the ice before the puck dropped, and a record crowd of 17,869 came out for the celebration.
Bruins 3, Kraken 2, OT
SEATTLE — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime to lift Boston past Seattle.
Boston opened a lengthy road trip with its third straight win and welcomed Brad Marchand back from suspension. DeBrusk scored off a fluky bounce in the first period and beat goalie Philipp Grubauer on the short side from a tight angle on the first shot of the extra period.
Canucks 7, Flames 1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — J.T. Miller scored on a penalty shot and finished with two goals and two assists as the Vancouver Canucks beat Calgary 7-1, snapping the Flames’ 10-game winning streak. Elias Pettersson had two goals and an assist, Bo Horvat scored twice and Conor Garland added a goal for Vancouver.
Sharks 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO
SAN JOSE — Logan Couture was the only scorer in the shootout and James Reimer made 44 saves as the San Jose Sharks snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.
Couture also scored in regulation as San Jose let two leads slip away in regulation but managed to win for the first time since Jan. 26. Alexander Barabanov and rookie Jasper Weatherby also scored for the Sharks.
Reimer denied Anthony Beauvillier, Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson in the shootout. Couture was San Jose’s first shooter and beat Ilya Sorokin, who made 25 saves for the Islanders.
