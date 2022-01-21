Penguins 6, Senators 4
PITTSBURGH — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators.
Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period.
Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa and has points in 13 consecutive home games versus the Senators dating to Feb. 13, 2013.
Bruins 4, Capitals 3
BOSTON — Charlie McAvoy scored a power-play goal with 45 seconds left in the third period, lifting Boston over Washington.
David Pastrnak had two goals and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins, who cashed in on a late opportunity when Washington’s Nic Dowd was called for tripping with just 2:34 left in the third. DeBrusk set up McAvoy for a wrist shot from the slot that gave the Bruins the lead for good after Washington rallied from deficits of 2-1 and 3-2.
Erik Haula had two assists for Boston, and Linus Ullmark stopped 14 shots.
Blue Jackets 2, Flyers 1
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia dropped its 10th straight game for the second time this season, the first team to accomplish that ignominious feat in more than a decade.
Oliver Bjorkstrand and Patrik Laine both scored and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots for Columbus.
The Flyers also lost 10 straight games from Nov. 18 to Dec. 18; the first skid cost coach Alain Vigneault his job after the first eight games. Interim coach Mike Yeo lost the final two games and, of course, all 10 in this streak.
Stars 5, Sabres 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tyler Seguin and Jason Robertson each scored twice, including consecutive goals late in the third period, to lift Dallas over Buffalo.
Seguin tied it with 7:37 left on a power play, then set up Robertson’s go-ahead goal with 3:32 remaining, also on a power play.
Roope Hintz added a goal and an assist, John Klingberg had three assists and Braden Holtby made 20 saves as the Stars opened a four-game trip by ending a streak of seven losses on the road. Dallas also snapped a three-game skid overall.
Predators 5, Jets 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Johansen and Mikael Granlund each scored a goal and assisted on another to lead Nashville over Winnipeg. Eeli Tolvanen, Luke Kunin and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which halted a four-game skid. Roman Josi had two assists and Juuse Saros made 36 saves.
Panthers 6, Oilers 0
EDMONTON, Alberta — Sergei Bobrovsky made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season and Florida beat ice-cold Edmonton.
Aleksander Barkov had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, who improved to 9-1-1 in their last 11 games.
Golden Knights 4, Canadiens 3, OT
LAS VEGAS — Shea Theodore scored in overtime and Vegas beat Montreal.
The Golden Knights salvaged the final game of an extended homestand after two road games were postponed due to COVID-19, closing out the stretch 3-3-2 before opening a rugged road trip Monday at Washington.
The Golden Knights outshot the Canadiens 53-27, with Montreal’s Sam Montembeault making 49 saves. Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner stopped 24 shots.
Kraken 3, Sharks 2
SEATTLE — Carson Soucy had the first two-goal game of his career, Calle Jarnkrok scored in the third period and Seattle beat San Jose.
Seattle won consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 27 and 29, when the Kraken won at Florida and Buffalo. Seattle snapped a nine-game losing streak with a shootout victory over Chicago on Monday.
Soucy scored at 4:18 of the second period and again at 8:25 after Seattle fell behind on the opening shift of the game when Tomas Hertl scored his 21st of the season just 38 seconds after puck drop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.