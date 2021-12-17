Canadiens 3, Flyers 2, SO
MONTREAL — Jonathan Drouin was the only scorer in the shootout, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in a mostly empty Bell Centre because of the rise of COVID-19 cases.
Quebec public health officials asked the Canadiens to play without fans in their home arena earlier Thursday to help slow the spread of the virus.
Lightning 2, Senators 1
TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy set an NHL record for wins in a calendar year, Steven Stamkos picked up his 900th career point and Tampa Bay beat Ottawa.
Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to get his 63rd win in 2021 regular-season and playoff games. He broke the record of 62, established by Pittsburgh goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in 2009.
Golden Knights 5, Devils 3
NEWARK, N.J. — Nicolas Roy scored the last of Vegas’ four straight goals, Robin Lehner made 23 saves and the Golden Knights beat New Jersey for their third straight win.
Dylan Coghlan, William Carrier and William Karlsson also scored for the Golden Knights, who have won six of seven and are 5-1-1 all-time against the Devils. Jonathan Marchessault added an empty-net goal with 1:07 left.
Hurricanes 5, Red Wings 3
RALEIGH, N.C. — Nino Niederreiter broke a tie with his second goal of the game 18 seconds into the third period to send depleted Carolina past Detroit.
Tony DeAngelo and Jack Drury, who made his NHL debut, joined Niederreiter with first-period goals, and Vincent Trocheck added an empty-netter for the Hurricanes, who played with 16 skaters due to COVID-19 protocols.
Islanders 3, Bruins 1
NEW YORK — Cal Clutterbuck scored twice and Semyon Varlamov stopped 40 shots for his first win of the season as New York topped depleted Boston.
Anthony Beauvillier also scored to help the Islanders get their second straight win at home after opening 0-5-2 at new UBS Arena. New York is 3-3-3 over the last nine games.
Predators 5, Avalanche 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist to lead Nashville over Colorado in a game between rosters wrecked by COVID-19 outbreaks. Tanner Jeannot added a goal and an assist, and Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm also scored. Juuse Saros made 24 saves for the Predators, who extended their season-best winning streak to six games. Colton Sissons had three assists.
Sabres 3, Wild 2, SO
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Tage Thompson scored the only goal in a shootout, lifting Buffalo over Minnesota.
After the first five shooters came up empty, Thompson ended the game when he beat Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot with a forehand.
Oilers 5, Blue Jackets 2
EDMONTON, Alberta — Jesse Puljujarvi had two goals and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers snapped a six-game skid with a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Derek Ryan, Brendan Perlini and Warren Foegele also scored for the Oilers, who also ended a five-game losing streak at home. Stuart Skinner stopped 36 of 38 shots.
Canucks 5, Sharks 2
SAN JOSE— Brock Boeser scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks won their sixth straight game since coach Bruce Boudreau took over with a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks.
Boeser opened the scoring in the first period and added an insurance goal late in the second. Bo Horvat, J.T. Miller and Jason Dickinson also scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.