Coyotes 5, Maple Leafs 4, OT
TORONTO — Defenseman Jakob Chychrun scored his second goal of the game at 2:17 of overtime to lift Arizona past Toronto.
Arizona recovered for its fourth straight victory after blowing a 4-1 lead in the third period. Alex Galchenyuk had a goal and an assist, Travis Boyd and Christian Fischer also scored, and Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves.
Chychrun scored the winner off a pass from Matias Maccelli after Toronto star Auston Matthews felt he was interfered with on the backcheck.
Bruins 4, Blackhawks 3
BOSTON — David Pastrnak snapped a tie with 17.2 seconds left and Boston beat Chicago for its eighth victory in 10 games.
Pastrnak finished with two goals and an assist. Jack Ahcan scored his first career goal, and Charlie Coyle also scored and Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves.
Hurricanes 2, Avalanche 0
RALEIGH, N.C. — Ethan Bear scored with 5:40 left and Sebastian Aho added an empty-netter to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-0 on Thursday night.
Bear collected a loose puck along the boards near the Avalanche bench and fired a long shot that slipped through Darcy Kuemper. It was the breakthrough moment in a matchup of the league’s top two teams in terms of points percentage, one that came after the Hurricanes and Avalanche had come up empty on a combined 68 shots to that point.
Wild 6, Red Wings 5, SO
DETROIT — Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Fiala scored in a shootout, lifting Minnesota past Detroit.
Matt Boldy scored twice in regulation, and Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek also had goals to help Minnesota sweep the season series. Cam Talbot made 29 saves and stopped Jakub Vrana and Dylan Larkin in the shootout.
Panthers 7, Flyers 4
SUNRISE, Fla. — Sam Reinhart had his sixth career hat trick, Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Florida beat Philadelphia for its fifth straight victory.
Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad each had four assists for Florida. Anthony Duclair also scored, and Aleksander Barkov had two assists for Florida, which tied a season best by scoring three times on the power play. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 34 shots.
Senators 4, Kraken 3, OT
OTTAWA, Ontario — Josh Norris scored twice in his 100th career game, including a power-play goal 2:34 into overtime, and Ottawa beat Seattle.
It was the first meeting between the Senators and the expansion Kraken.
Sabres 3, Golden Knights 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Craig Anderson stopped 30 shots to win his 300th career game and Buffalo beat Vegas, with former Sabres captain Jack Eichel mostly booed in his first visit to his former home.
Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal on the power play with 3:44 remaining.
Jets 2, Devils 1
NEWARK, N.J. — Kyle Connor scored his team-leading 35th goal late in the second period to snap a tie and lead Winnipeg past New Jersey.
Eric Comrie made 33 saves while beating the team for which he made one start last season. Defenseman Brenden Dillion also scored for the Jets.
Islanders 6, Blue Jackets 0
NEW YORK — Anders Lee had his first career hat trick and Ilya Sorokin stopped 25 shots for his sixth shutout of the season in New York’s victory over Columbus.
Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist, Brock Nelson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored and Ryan Pulock and Anthony Beauvillier each had three assists to help New York win for the second time in three games.
Blues 6, Rangers 2
ST. LOUIS — Robert Thomas scored twice and St. Louis beat New York to snap a four-game losing streak.
David Perron, Jake Walman, Ivan Barbashev and Ryan O’Reilly also scored for the Blues and Ville Husso made 27 saves.
Flames 4, Lightning 1
CALGARY, Alberta — Johnny Gaudreau had his sixth career hat trick to extend his points streak to seven games and help Calgary beat Tampa Bay.
Gaudreau has 26 goals.
Mikael Backlund also scored for Calgary, and Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves. The Flames are 15-2-1 in their last 18 games.
