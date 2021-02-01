Hurricanes 4, Stars 3, SO
RALEIGH, N.C. — Vincent Trocheck zipped the puck past Anton Khudobin’s glove in the shootout and James Reimer denied Jamie Benn’s final shot, helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Dallas Stars.
Nino Niederreiter scored at 17:25 of the third period to force overtime and the shootout for Carolina, which squandered a 2-1 lead to start the third period, but hung on to beat Dallas for the second time in two nights.
Flyers 4, Islanders 3, OT
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Farabee had a hat trick, Kevin Hayes scored on a power play 4:23 into overtime and Philadelphia beat New York for a weekend sweep.
James van Riemsdyk had three assists to help the Flyers win their fourth straight. They also beat the Islanders in overtime Saturday.
Nick Leddy, Josh Bailey and Matthew Barzal scored for the Islanders. They have lost five in a row.
Devils 5, Sabres 3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Michael McLeod and Miles Wood each scored twice in New Jersey’s victory over Buffalo.
Wood assisted on McLeod’s go-ahead goal midway through the third period. Andreas Johnsson also scored to help the Devils avenge a shootout loss Saturday in the opener of the back-to-back set.
Eric Comrie made 30 saves in his first start for the Devils.
Rasmus Ristolainen had a goal and assist for the Sabres, and Rasmus Dahlin and Curtis Lazar also scored.
Panthers 3, Red Wings 2
DETROIT — Patric Hornqvist, Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe scored and Chris Driedger made 32 saves in Florida’s victory over Detroit.
Anthony Mantha scored with 1:48 remaining to pull the Red Wings within a goal after Detroit pulled Thomas Greiss to add an extra skater. Detroit pulled its goaltender again, but couldn’t get another shot past Driedger.
Dylan Larkin also scored for Detroit.
Blackhawks 3, Blue Jackets 1
CHICAGO — Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves and short-handed Chicago beat beat Columbus.
Patrick Kane and Philipp Kurashev each had a goal and an assist for Chicago, and Pius Suter also scored The Blackhawks improved to 1-1 on a four-game homestand after losing 2-1 to the Blue Jackets on Friday night.
Boone Jenner scored for Columbus.
Wild 4, Avalanche 3, OT
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jonas Brodin scored 18 seconds into overtime to lift depleted Minnesota past Colorado.
Victor Rask scored his second goal of the game for Minnesota to tie it with 7:26 left in regulation. Jordan Greenway also scored and set up the winner with a pass from the end line.
Brandon Saad, Joonas Donskoi and Cale Makar scored for Colorado.
The Avalanche and Wild are halfway through a six-day stretch with four straight games against each other. The mini-series shifts to Denver for games on Tuesday and Thursday nights.
Oilers 8, Senators 5
EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, linemate Leon Draisaitl had six assists and the Edmonton Oilers outscored the Ottawa Senators.
Draisaitl was an assist off the team record held by Wayne Gretzky and Billy Taylor.
Dominic Kahun, James Neal, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Tyson Barrie and Darnell Nurse and Kailer Yamamoto also scored, and Stuart Skinner made 33 saves in his NHL debut.
The teams will complete the two-game set in Edmonton on Tuesday night.
It took eight seconds for the Oilers to score. Off a faceoff win by Draisaitl in the Senators' zone, Kahun took the pass from his center and fired a shot towards the net. The puck deflected off Ottawa forward Josh Norris' stick and went past Matt Murray into the goal.
McDavid scored on a power play 42 seconds into the second period.
Colin White, Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, Tim Stutzle and Austin Watson scored for Ottawa.
Murray allowed three goals on nine shots before being pulled in the first period. Marcus Hogberg stopped 17 of 22 shots the rest of the way.
Blues 4, Ducks 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.