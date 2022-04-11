Penguins 3, Predators 2, OT
PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby scored the second of his two goals at 2:21 of overtime for his 1,400th career point, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins snap a four-game losing streak with a victory over the Nashville Predators.
Crosby added an assist in his 1,100th game, becoming the seventh-fastest player in NHL history to reach 1,400 points. It also was Crosby’s 77th game-winning goal, one behind Evgeni Malkin and Jaromir Jagr for the most in team history.
On his latest winner, Crosby got a pass from Rikard Rakell and tipped it behind David Rittich near the post.
Capitals 4, Bruins 2
WASHINGTON — Lars Eller made the best of his move back to center, scoring the go-ahead goal and assisting on another score to help Washington beat Boston for its third straight victory.
Eller was only playing center — his natural position — because Nicklas Backstrom was scratched for what the team called “body maintenance.”
Eller assisted on Tom Wilson’s 23rd goal of the season, a career high for the big winger who has scored four times in six games and reached 50 points for the first time.
Alex Ovechkin scored his 45th goal of the season and 775th of his NHL career into an empty net with 1.7 seconds left to seal it.
Lightning 5, Sabres 0
TAMPA, Fla. — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and Tampa Bay beat Buffalo.
Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014.
Stars 6, Blackhawks 4
CHICAGO — Jason Robertson scored his team-leading 33rd and 34th goals about three minutes apart, and Dallas strengthened its hold on a wild-card spot with a win over Chicago.
Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists, and Joe Pavelski, Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn each added a goal and an assist to help Dallas rebound from a 3-1 loss at home to New Jersey on Saturday. Ryan Suter and Miro Heiskanen had two assists each for the Stars, who improved to 41-27-4 (86 points) and moved two points ahead of Vegas for the second Western Conference wild card. Dallas is one point behind Nashville, which is in the top wild-card spot. Jake Oettinger made 36 saves in the second of back-to-back games.
Jets 4, Senators 3
OTTAWA, Ontario — Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists to lead Winnipeg past Ottawa.
Pierre-Luc Dubois, Paul Stastny and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves.
Brady Tkachuk had a pair of power-play goals for the Senators, who were coming off a 5-1 loss to the Rangers.
Josh Norris also scored, while Mads Sogaard, making his second NHL start, stopped 21 shots.
