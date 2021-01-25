Blackhawks 6, Red Wings 2
CHICAGO — Pius Suter scored his first three NHL goals, Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves and Chicago beat Detroit for its second straight win.
Connor Murphy and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Chicago swept its two-game set with Detroit after beginning the season with four straight losses in Florida. Phillipp Kurashev also scored, and Patrick Kane had two assists.
Sabres 4, Capitals 3, SO
WASHINGTON — Linus Ullmark stopped 28 shots in regulation and overtime and three more in the shootout to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals for just their second victory in six games this season.
Ullmark picked up his first win of the season six days after learning of the death of his father at age 63. It was Ullmark’s second consecutive start after taking some time away from playing hockey, and the Sabres needed him with goaltender Carter Hutton injured.
Maple Leafs 3, Flames 2
CALGARY, Alberta — Morgan Reilly had three assists and Wayne Simmonds scored his first goal with Toronto.
Jake Muzzin got his first goal of the season and Auston Matthews also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner added two assists and Jack Campbell stopped 31 shots for his second win in two starts this season.
Golden Knights 1, Coyotes 0
GLENDALE, Ariz. — William Karlsson scored with 42 seconds left in regulation, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 16 shots and Vegas beat Arizona.
Fleury was sharp throughout for his 62nd career shutout and Karlsson beat Darcy Kuemper with a one-timer on a feed from Jonathan Marchessault behind the goal.
Devils 2, Islanders 0
NEWARK, N.J. — Ty Smith set up two first-period goals to become the sixth NHL rookie defenseman to get points in his first five games, leading the New Jersey Devils to a victory over the New York Islanders.
Scott Wedgewood, who spent last season in the AHL, made 28 saves for his first NHL shutout since blanking the Devils in December 2017 for Arizona. The win was his first in an NHL game since February 2018.
Penguins 3, Rangers 2
PITTSBURGH — Jake Guentzel scored the 100th goal of his NHL career with less than two minutes remaining, rallying the Pittsburgh Penguins to a win over the New York Rangers.
Guentzel’s goal at 18:29 was his second of the season.
Pittsburgh trailed 2-1 entering the third period, before Jared McCann and Guentzel scored in the final 20 minutes, extending the Penguins’ win streak to four games after two opening losses. It was Pittsburgh’s fourth straight comeback win, tying the longest such streak in franchise history. The Penguins have had four straight comebacks six times.
Sharks 5, Wild 3
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Brent Burns scored with 1:48 remaining to snap a tie and lead San Jose over Minnesota.
Ryan Donato, Evander Kane and Noah Gregor scored for San Jose before Matt Nieto added an empty-net goal.
Burns corralled a loose puck in the right circle, cut to the middle between three Wild defenders, shifted from his forehand to backhand and beat Kaapo Kahkonen on the far side for the winner.
Zach Parise, Nick Bjugstad and Kevin Fiala scored for Minnesota.
Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm countered for the Flames, who were coming off a five-day break. Jacob Markstrom turned away 29 shots.
Oilers 4, Jets 3
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Leon Draisaitl scored with less than a second left to lifts Edmonton over Winnipeg.
Seconds after a power play expired, Connor McDavid passed from behind the net to Draisaitl in the slot, and Draisaitl just beat the buzzer with his one-timer.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Kyle Turris, and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for Edmonton. Mikko Koskinen made 35 saves.
Adam Lowry, Nikolaj Ehlers and Blake Wheeler scored for the Jets, who had won three straight — all against Ottawa. Laurent Brossoit stopped 34 shots.
