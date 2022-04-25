Maple Leafs 4, Capitals 3, SO
WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto’s goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury.
The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left with just a point after Toronto’s Alex Kerfoot scored to end the seven-round shootout.
Lightning 8, Panthers 4
SUNRISE, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos each had two goals and two assists, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 shots and Tampa Bay snapped Florida’s franchise-record 13-game winning streak.
Victor Hedman had four assists for Tampa Bay. Nicholas Paul scored twice and Brayden Point and Cal Foote also scored for the Lightning, who remained alive in the race with Toronto for the No. 2 spot behind Florida in the Atlantic Division.
And even though Tampa Bay’s next game is home on Tuesday, the Lightning weren’t heading home after the game. They’re off to Washington, invited by President Joe Biden to visit the White House on Monday in celebration of their 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup victories.
Jets 4, Avalanche 1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor all scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help Winnipeg beat Colorado, handing the Avalanche their season-high fourth straight loss.
Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets, who halted a four-game losing skid.
J.T. Compher scored early in the third period for the Avalanche, who have lost all four of those games in regulation. Darcy Kuemper stopped 40 shots for the Central Division champions and top seed in the Western Conference.
Hurricanes 5, Islanders 2
NEW YORK — Max Domi scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Carolina got help from a rookie goaltender, boosting their Metropolitan Division lead by beating New York.
The Hurricanes won their fourth in a row and extended their edge over the second-place New York Rangers by four points. Carolina has two games left, including a visit to Madison Square Garden to face the Rangers on Tuesday night. New York has three games remaining.
Carolina tied franchise records for victories (52) and points (112). Both marks were set in the 2005-06 season, which culminated in the team’s sole Stanley Cup championship. Seth Jarvis, Derek Stepan, Jesper Fast, and Brendan Smith also scored for the Hurricanes.
Wild 5, Predators 4, OT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dmitry Kulikov scored with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime to give Minnesota a win over Nashville
Joel Eriksson Ek had two power-play goals and an assist, Nick Bjugstad and Kevin Fiala also scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for Minnesota. The Wild have won five straight as they battle with the St. Louis Blues for second place in the Central Division and home ice for the teams’ first-round playoff series.
Bruins 5, Canadiens 3
MONTREAL — Erik Haula scored twice and Boston beat Montreal on the night the Canadiens paid tribute to the late Guy Lafleur.
The Canadiens celebrated the Hall of Famer, who died Friday at age 70, with a ceremony before the game.
A video of Lafleur’s goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. Canadiens players saluted Lafleur’s retired No. 10 following the final buzzer.
Blue Jackets 5, Oilers 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help Columbus beat Edmonton, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division.
Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and two assists, and Cole Sillinger added a goal and an assist for Columbus.
Jakub Voracek notched three assists and Gus Nyquist had two helpers for Columbus, while Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots in his 26th win.
Flyers 4, Penguins 1
PHILADELPHIA — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist and Martin Jones made 37 saves in Philadelphia’s win over Pittsburgh.
Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row.
Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins.
The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play the Rangers in the first round of the playoffs by staying in third place. If Washington jumps ahead of the Penguins, Pittsburgh would meet the Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers in the opening round.
Red Wings 3, Devils 0
NEWARK, N.J. — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and Detroit beat New Jersey.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2.
Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals.
Sharks 5, Golden Knights 4, SO
LAS VEGAS — Thomas Bordeleau scored the only goal in a shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to a win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Vegas squandered a 4-2 lead with a little more than two minutes left in regulation, as Nick Bonino scored his second goal of the game at 17:54 of the third period and Timo Meier added the equalizer with 0.9 seconds remaining to silence what moments before was a raucous crowd of 18,367.
The Golden Knights outshot San Jose 6-1 in overtime, but Sharks goalie James Reimer was stellar in keeping everything out of the net.
The loss severely damaged Vegas’ playoff hopes with three games left in the season. Dallas can eliminate the Golden Knights by beating them in regulation Tuesday.
Tomas Hertl also scored for San Jose. Reimer stopped 42 shots.
