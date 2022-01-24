Penguins 3, Jets 2, SO
PITTSBURGH — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the road-weary Winnipeg Jets.
The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five.
Senators 2, Blue Jackets 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Anton Forsberg stopped 35 shots as Ottawa ended a three-game losing streak.
Artem Zub and Tim Stützle scored for the Senators. Forsberg had 13 saves in the first period, 12 in the second and 10 in the third to get his first win since Dec. 14.
Kraken 5, Panthers 3
SEATTLE — Mason Appleton scored his first goal in nearly two months 26 seconds into the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers.
Marcus Johansson, Yanni Gourde and Colin Blackwell all scored during Seattle’s three-goal second period, and Calle Jarnkrok added an empty-net goal in the final seconds.
Blues 3, Canucks 1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Justin Faulk had a goal and an assist and the St. Louis Blues beat the undermanned Vancouver Canucks.
Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, and Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists.
Ville Husso stopped 38 shots and has a .963 save-percentage in his last five games.
