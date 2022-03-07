Stars 6, Wild 3
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jason Robertson had his second hat trick in as many games and the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild.
Robertson is up to 29 goals on the season, seven of which have come in the last three games. He’s also the first player to record back-to-back hat tricks since Washington’s Alex Ovechkin on Jan. 16 and 18, 2020.
Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas, and Riley Tufte added his first NHL goal. Jake Oettenger had 32 saves.
Lightning 6, Blackhawks 3
CHICAGO — Victor Hedman scored twice, Mikhail Sergachev had a goal and two assists and Tampa Bay beat Chicago.
The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions came from behind with a five-goal outburst over seven minutes bridging the second and third periods. Hedman, Corey Perry and Sergachev scored Tampa Bay’s last three goals in a 32-second span in the third.
Golden Knights 2, Senators 1
LAS VEGAS — Jack Eichel scored a power-play goal with 5.2 seconds remaining to give Vegas the win over Ottawa.
Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Golden Knights, and Robin Lehner made 39 saves.
Brady Tkachuk scored the lone goal for Ottawa, and Anton Forsberg made 40 saves.
Hurricanes 3, Kraken 2
RALEIGH, N.C. — Martin Necas scored with 9:38 remaining to give Carolina its first lead of the game in a win over Seattle.
Nino Niederreiter and Tevuo Teravainen scored second-period goals on power plays for the Hurricanes, who stretched their home-ice points streak to 11 games. Antti Raanta made 28 saves.
Rangers 4, Jets 1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Chris Kreider scored twice and New York beat Winnipeg.
Mike Zibanejad and Barclay Goodrow also scored for the Rangers, and Artemi Panarin and Jacob Trouba each had two assists. Igor Shesterkin stopped 45 shots.
Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck finished with 18 saves.
Kreider’s second goal of the night tied him with Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for second in the NHL in scoring, one behind Toronto’s Auston Matthews.
Devils 3, Blues 2, OT
NEWARK, N.J. — Dougie Hamilton scored in overtime, rookie Nico Daws made 19 saves and New Jersey edged St. Louis after blowing a 2-0 lead in the third period.
Hamilton scored his ninth goal of the season at the 1:12 of the extra session with a high shot to beat Ville Husso. Pavel Zacha and Jack Hughes assisted on the winning goal.
The Devils snapped a two-game losing streak, while the Blues lost their third straight New York-area game this week, having also fallen to the Rangers and Islanders.
New Jersey led 2-0 on goals by Ty Smith and Dawson Mercer heading into the third, but St. Louis knotted the score when Torey Krug and Jordan Kyrou scored less than four minutes apart early in the period.
The Blues are still 6-2-2 in their past 10 games. Husso made 30 saves in defeat and is 10-2-2 since the start of 2022.
