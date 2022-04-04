Panthers 5, Sabres 3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a win over the Buffalo Sabres.
Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019.
Senators 5, Red Wings 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Josh Norris scored three goals for his first career hat trick and Ottawa completed a sweep of its home-and-home series with Detroit.
Artem Zub and Nikita Zaitsev also scored for the Senators, and Anton Forsberg made 30 saves.
Islanders 4, Devils 3
NEWARK, N.J. — Jean-Gabriel Pageau had three goals and an assist, and New York held off New Jersey to extend its winning streak to a season-high four straight games.
Former Devil Cory Schneider made 27 saves in his first NHL start since March 6, 2020. The 36-year-old goaltender was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League last month with Ilya Sorokin sidelined and Semyon Varlamov needing a break.
Flyers 4, Rangers 3, SO
NEW YORK — Kevin Hayes scored the only goal of the shootout and Martin Jones made 43 saves to lift Philadelphia over New York.
Hayes lifted the puck past Igor Shesterkin as the Flyers got just their ninth road win in 34 games this season.
Golden Knights 3, Canucks 2, OT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime, leading Vegas to its fifth straight win.
Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored in regulation for Vegas. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to make 26 saves in his first start since March 8.
Coyotes 3, Blackhawks 2, OT
CHICAGO — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and Arizona beat Chicago.
The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak.
Gostisbehere’s winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan Toews’ left toe before sliding by Kevin Lankinen.
Wild 5, Capitals 1
WASHINGTON — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and Minnesota cruised past Washington.
Marcus Foligno built on one career high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 while earning a point in the other.
Kraken 4, Stars 1
SEATTLE — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period and Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period in Seattle’s win over Dallas.
McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato’s 14th of the season came five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion.
