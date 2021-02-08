Blackhawks 2, Stars 1
DALLAS — Alex DeBrincat scored both Chicago goals, including the winner 2:56 into overtime, and the Blackhawks handed the Dallas Stars their first home loss this season.
DeBrincat has four goals and two assists in three games since his return after missing four games because of COVID-19 protocols. He initially passed to Patrick Kane, and got it back to poke into the net past rookie goaltender Jake Oettinger. Kane also assisted on DeBrincat’s power-play goal in the second period.
Red Wings 4, Panthers 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Givani Smith had a goal and an assist as Detroit beat Florida for its first win in nine games.
Marc Staal scored for the first time with Detroit, Robby Fabbri and Vladislav Namestnikov added goals and Troy Stecher had two assists. Thomas Greiss stopped 36 shots.
Alex Wennberg scored for the Panthers. Florida (6-1-2) became the last NHL team to lose in regulation.
Flyers 7, Capitals 4
WASHINGTON — Scott Laughton scored his first career hat trick, Sean Couturier had two goals in his first game back following a rib injury and Philadelphia beat Washington.
James van Riemsdyk added a goal and an assist, running his points streak to seven games while helping Philadelphia overcome an early 2-0 deficit.
Robert Hagg scored his first goal of the season in Philadelphia’s first win in regulation in five games. Joel Farabee had three assists, and Carter Hart made 33 saves.
Hurricanes 6, Blue Jackets 5
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six different Carolina players scored, James Reimer had 17 stops and the Hurricanes outdueled Columbus.
Brett Pesce, Vincent Trocheck, Jordan Staal and Dougie Hamilton each recorded a goal and an assist. Brock McGinn and Warren Foegele also scored for the Hurricanes, who won for the sixth time in seven games.
The game was tied four times until Staal’s power-play goal put Carolina up 5-4 at 5:33 of the third period, and Hamilton’s floater over Joonas Korpisalo midway through gave the Hurricanes a two-goal lead. Patrik Laine’s second goal, with 57 seconds left in the game, got the Blue Jackets within one again.
