Penguins 11, Red Wings 2
PITTSBURGH — Evgeni Malkin had his 13th career hat trick and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the reeling Detroit Red Wings.
Sidney Crosby, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter, Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Brian Boyle and recently acquired Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who needed less than 30 minutes to take a 6-0 lead on their way to their first 11-goal game in nearly 30 years. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to win for the sixth time in his last seven starts.
Wild 3, Avalanche 2, OT
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kevin Fiala scored 15 seconds into overtime to send Minnesota to its sixth straight victory.
Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman also scored for Minnesota, which is the only NHL team this season with at least three six-game winning streaks. Hartman’s tying goal with 5:27 left in regulation sent the game into overtime.
Rangers 5, Sabres 4, OT
NEW YORK — K’Andre Miller scored 2:02 into overtime and New York beat Buffalo.
Frank Vatrano had two goals, Alexis Lafrenière had a goal and an assist and Artemi Panarin also scored to help the Rangers win for the fifth time in their last six at home. New York is 9-2-1 in its last 12 at Madison Square Garden.
Lightning 4, Islanders 1
NEW YORK — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves and Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn scored second-period goals to lead Tampa Bay past New York.
Ross Colton and Mikhail Sergachev added third-period goals for the Lightning, (41-18-6), who have won two straight after a three-game losing streak.
Predators 5, Flyers 4
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tanner Jeannot scored with 1:19 remaining to lead Nashville to a victory over Philadelphia.
Yakov Trenin had two goals, and Luke Kunin and Filip Forsberg also scored for Nashville, which snapped a two-game losing streak.
Devils 3, Canadiens 2, SO
NEWARK, N.J. — Jack Hughes had two goals and was one of four Devils to score in a seven-round shootout as New Jersey came back after blowing a two-goal lead and beat Montreal.
Jesper Bratt, Dougie Hamilton and Yegor Sharangovich also tallied in the shootout, with Sharangovich getting the fourth goal. Nico Daws sealed the shootout win, stopping Paul Byron on the Canadiens’ last attempt. Cole Caufield, Rem Pitlick, who tied the game in the final minute, and Mike Hoffman tallied in the long shootout.
Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 2
TORONTO — John Tavares scored two power-play goals in the second period, helping Toronto beat Florida.
Mitch Marner set up three goals, including both of Tavares’ scores, and Morgan Rielly, Ilya Mikheyev and Auston Matthews — into an empty net with less than a second remaining — also scored for the Maple Leafs. Petr Mrazek made 33 saves as Toronto won for the second time in three games since the trade deadline.
Jets 2, Coyotes 1, OT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mark Scheifele scored his second goal of the game with 9.7 seconds left in overtime, giving Winnipeg the victory over Arizona.
Scheifele went in alone and beat Arizona’s Karel Vejmelka to send the Coyotes to their fifth straight loss.
Arizona is 0-4-1 during the skid.
Scheifele also scored in the first period as the Jets closed out a four-game homestand with a 3-1-0 record. Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves.
Arizona’s Nick Ritchie scored a tying goal in the third period. Vejmelka stopped 38 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.