Capitals 4, Devils 3
WASHINGTON — T.J. Oshie scored twice to end a lengthy drought, Alex Ovechkin had a late power-play goal and the Washington Capitals erased a two-goal deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils.
Ovechkin scored with 4:04 left, and that turned out to be a necessary insurance goal when Nikita Gusev beat Craig Anderson with 11.9 seconds left. But it was too late for another comeback, and Washington avoided back-to-back losses.
Senators 3, Canadiens 2, OT
OTTAWA, Ontario — Brady Tkachuk scored at 3:30 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
Drake Batherson and Josh Norris also scored, and Matt Murray made 30 saves. The Senators are last in the NHL at 5-14-1.
Corey Perry and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal, with Perry tying it at 2 with 5:35 left in the third period.
Bruins 7, Flyers 3
STATELINE, Nev. — David Pastrnak had three goals and the Boston Bruins took control by scoring three times in a span of 1:39 during the second period to beat the Philadelphia Flyers in an outdoor game on the shore of Lake Tahoe.
Pastrnak scored in the opening minute of the first two periods and then again late in the third to give him his second hat trick in three games against the Flyers this season.
Jets 4, Canucks 3, OT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 27 seconds into overtime to lift Winnipeg past Vancouver for a two-game sweep.
Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson tied it with 38 seconds left in regulation on a power play, his second goal of the game.
Dubois also scored in the second period, Mark Scheifele and Neil Pionk added goals and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves. The Jets beat the Canucks 2-0 on Friday night.
Brandon Sutter also scored for Vancouver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.