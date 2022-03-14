Kings 3, Panthers 2, SO
LOS ANGELES — Jonathan Quick, playing in his 700th game, stopped Anthony Duclair’s shot during the fifth round of the shootout to give Los Angeles the victory over Florida.
Trevor Moore went top shelf for the deciding goal in the shootout to help the Kings snap the Panthers’ five-game winning streak. It was the first time in 31 games the Panthers haven’t won when leading after two periods.
Rasmus Kupari and Martin Frk scored in regulation for Los Angeles. Quick made 28 saves.
Islanders 4, Ducks 3
NEW YORK — Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Ilya Sorokin made 39 saves and New York capped a six-game homestand by beating Anaheim for its third straight win.
Palmieri and Anders Lee scored 25 seconds apart late in the first period to send the Islanders into the intermission with a 3-1 lead before Palmieri scored his second of the contest and ninth of the season at 17:25 of the second. Zach Parise had the other goal for the Islanders.
Josh Manson, Isac Lundestrom and Adam Henrique scored for the Ducks, who lost their fourth straight overall and second in a row in the New York area.
Penguins 4, Hurricanes 2
PITTSBURGH — Brian Boyle, Danton Heinen and Zach Aston-Reese scored to take some of the pressure off Sidney Crosby, Tristan Jarry stopped 41 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins edged the Carolina Hurricanes. Crosby scored an empty-netter to reach the 20-goal plateau for the 14th time.
Sabres 5, Maple Leafs 2
HAMILTON, Ontario — Vinnie Hinostroza had two goals and an assist, Peyton Krebs also scored twice and Buffalo defeated Toronto in the Heritage Classic outdoor game.
Canadiens 4, Flyers 3, OT
PHILADELPHIA — Cole Caufield scored 2:10 into overtime to give Montreal a comeback victory over Philadelphia in a matchup of last-place clubs.
Predators 6, Wild 2
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Roman Josi scored twice to establish a career high with 17 goals this season, leading Nashville past Minnesota to spoil the start of a franchise-record nine-game homestand for the Wild.
Blue Jackets 6, Golden Knights 4
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Eighteen-year-old rookie Cole Sillinger recorded the first hat trick of his NHL career, Elvis Merzlikins made 23 saves and Columbus beat Vegas.
Jets 4, Blues 3, OT
ST. LOUIS — Pierre Luc-Dubois scored in overtime and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for Winnipeg.
Avalanche 3, Flames 0
DENVER — Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped a career-best 46 shots in his fourth shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Sunday night.
It was Kuemper’s career-best 28th win of the season.
Lightning 2, Canucks 1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Ross Colton and Victor Hedman scored in the game’s first six minutes, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made the early goals stand as Tampa Bay snapped a three-game skid.
