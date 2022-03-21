Rangers 2, Hurricanes 0
RALEIGH, N.C. — Alexandar Georgiev made a season-high 44 saves for his seventh career shutout, Chris Krieder broke a scoreless tie late in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes.
It was the first shutout for Georgiev since beating Philadelphia 9-0 on March 17, 2021. Georgiev, who played for just the second time in New York’s last five games, picked up his first road victory since Jan. 8 at Anaheim.
Frank Vatrano added an empty-net goal with 41.3 seconds to play to seal it for the Rangers.
Flyers 2, Islanders 1
PHILADELPHIA — Kevin Hayes scored both goals for Philadelphia and the Flyers beat the New York Islanders in their first game since trading longtime captain Claude Giroux.
Joel Farabee and Travis Konecny each assisted both goals for Philadelphia.
Casey Cizikas scored for the Islanders.
Stars 3, Capitals 2
WASHINGTON — Roope Hintz scored twice on the power play to compensate for Alex Ovechkin’s 40th goal of the season, leading Dallas past Washington.
The Stars won for just the second time in six games and moved one point back of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. They have 21 games left, three more than the closest team they’re chasing: the Vegas Golden Knights.
Alexander Radulov also scored for Dallas. Jake Oettinger, who was playing on back-to-back days with Braden Holtby injured, made 36 saves.
Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky as the only players to score 40 goals in a season 12 times and made Oettinger the 156th goalie the Capitals captain has scored on. With an assist on Ovechkin’s 770th career goal, Evgeny Kuznetsov extended his point streak to a career-high nine games.
Jets 6, Blackhawks 4
CHICAGO — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and Winnipeg beat Chicago.
Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference’s final wild-card spot.
Sharks 4, Coyotes 2
SAN JOSE — Noah Gregor had the go-ahead goal in the third period and added an assist to help San Jose rally past Arizona and snap a three-game losing streak.
Timo Meier, Nick Bonino and Rudolfs Balcers also scored for San Jose, who trailed 2-1 in the third period with just under five minutes to play after Arizona’s Lawson Crouse scored. But Meier tied it 22 seconds later when he beat Karel Vejmelka to the upper corner. Gregor gave the Sharks their second goal in a 44-second span to put San Jose ahead 3-2.
Sabres 3, Canucks 2, OT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Rasmus Dahlin scored 48 seconds into overtime, leading the Buffalo Sabres to a victory over the Vancouver Canucks.
Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and an assist, and Jeff Skinner scored in regulation for the Sabres, who have won four of their last five games. Craig Anderson made 30 saves for his 20th win.
