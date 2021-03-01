Capitals 3, Devils 2
NEWARK, N.J. — Alex Ovechkin broke a second-period tie and the streaking Washington Capitals welcomed back top goaltender Iyla Samsonov with a victory over the skidding New Jersey Devils.
Samsonov made 19 saves and looked shaky at times in helping Washington win its third straight game and sixth of eight (6-1-1). Nicklas Backstrom and Jakub Vrana also scored as the Caps swept a weekend series at the Prudential Center.
Flyers 3, Sabres 0
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carter Hart stopped 28 shots and Philadelphia shut out Buffalo for the second consecutive day.
Sean Couturier and Michael Raffl broke the game open by scoring 75 seconds apart early in the second period. James van Riemsdyk also scored in the second by creatively tipping in Joel Farabee’s pass from the blue line, and the Flyers won their third straight following a 1-2-2 skid.
Bruins 4, Rangers 1
NEW YORK — Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist to lead Boston past New York.
Tuukka Rask made 20 saves and earned his 299th NHL victory. Charlie Coyle scored twice and David Pastrnak added two assists as the Bruins snapped a two-game skid. Trent Frederic also scored for Boston.
Predators 3, Blue Jackets 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nick Cousins, Eeli Tolvanen and Erik Haula scored, and Juuse Saros made 28 saves to lead Nashville past Columbus.
Roman Josi had two assists for the Predators, who have won four of five.
Islanders 2, Penguins 0
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each scored power-play goals and rookie Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves as New York beat Pittsburgh to finish a strong February.
The Islanders went 8-2-2 in the month, with all four losses coming against the Penguins — who they were playing for sixth time in February. The Islanders remained the only team in the league without a regulation loss at home, with a 7-0-2 mark at Nassau Coliseum.
Blackhawks 7, Red Wings 2
CHICAGO — Patrick Kane scored his 400th career goal, Kevin Lankinen made a career-high 44 saves and Chicago split a two-game set with Detroit.
Kane became the 100th NHL player to reach 400 goals.
He is the fourth player in franchise history to reach the milestone, joining Hall of Famers Bobby Hull and Stan Mikita and longtime star Steve Larmer.
