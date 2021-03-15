Islanders 3, Devils 2, SO
NEWARK, N.J. — Anthony Beauvillier and Oliver Wahlstrom scored on New York’s final two shootout attempts and the Islanders won their ninth straight game, beating the New Jersey Devils to take the NHL overall lead.
The Devils thought they had won 27 seconds into overtime on a goal by P.K. Subban, but a lengthy review showed Jesper Bratt was offside.
Beauvillier beat Scott Wedgewood on the Islanders’ third attempt to extend the shootout, and Wahlstrom extended New Jersey’s winless run at home to 0-10-1.
Hurricanes 2, Red Wings 1
DETRTOIT — Dougie Hamilton and Nino Niederreiter scored, Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves and Carolina beat Detroit for its eighth consecutive victory.
Carolina moved into the Central Division lead at 20-6-1, a point ahead of idle Tampa Bay and Florida.
Anthony Mantha scored his eighth goal of the season for Detroit with just 9.4 seconds left in regulation, spoiling Nedeljkovic’s bid for his second career shutout.
Wild 4, Coyotes 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Nick Bonino and Kevin Fiala scored in a three-goal third period and surging Minnesota beat Arizona.
Victor Rask and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored to help Minnesota move within two points of West-leading Vegas. Minnesota is 11-2-1 in its past 14 games, has won four straight overall and seven in a row at home.
Senators 4, Mple Leafs 3
OTTAWA, Ontario — Drake Batherson scored twice in 53 seconds in the second period in Ottawa’s victory over slumping Toronto.
North-leading Toronto has lost two straight and five of six to drop out of the top overall spot in the NHL.
Brady Tkachuk and Ryan Dzingel also scored for Ottawa, and Joey Daccord made 33 saves for his first NHL victory.
Stars 2, Blue Jackets 1, SO
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alexander Radulov returned after missing 15 games and scored in the third round of the shootout to lift Dallas past Columbus.
The victory came a day after Dallas lost to Columbus in the closing seconds of overtime. Radulov had been sidelined with a lower-body injury.
Jake Oettinger made 29 saves, and Joe Pavelski scored for Dallas in regulation. Zach Werenski scored for Columbus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.