Blackhawks 2, Predators 1, OT
CHICAGO — Alex DeBrincat scored 37 seconds into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday night in Derek King’s NHL coaching debut.
DeBrincat finished a 2-on-1 break and give-and-go with Patrick Kane to lift the Blackhawks to just their second win.
After scoring, DeBrincat scooped the puck from the back of the net, presumably for King, who was promoted from the Blackhawks top minor league club, Rockford of the AHL, to Chicago’s interim coach after Jeremy Colliton was fired on Saturday following a 1-9-2 start.
Red Wings 5, Golden Knights 2
DETROIT — Pius Suter and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and an assist, and Detroit beat Vegas.
Robby Fabbri, Lucas Raymond and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Red Wings. Sam Gagnerm, Filip Hronek and Nick Leddy each had two assists, and Thomas Greiss stopped 38 shots.
Nicolas Roy had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Golden Knights. Laurent Brossoit finished with 25 saves.
Wild 5, Islanders 2
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Brandon Duhaime scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period about two minutes after Ryan Hartman tied the game for Minnesota, and the Wild registered another comeback win.
Duhaime, who was originally credited with a second period score that was officially changed to an assist on Nick Bjugstad’s goal, went end to end and ripped a shot from the back of the left circle to give the Wild the lead.
Canucks 6, Stars 3
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — J.T. Miller had two power-play goals and the Vancouver Canucks scored four times in the second period to beat the Dallas Stars.
Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson each had a goal and two assists, Brock Boeser added a goal and an assist, and Vasily Podkolzin also scored to help the Canucks win for the second time in six games. Quinn Hughes had three assists and Thatcher Demko stopped 25 shots.
The Canucks were 3 for 6 on the power play after going 3 for 28 in their previous seven games.
