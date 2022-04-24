Hurricanes 3, Devils 2, OT
NEWARK, N.J. — Rookie Seth Jarvis scored 1:39 into overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Saturday for their third straight win.
Carolina trailed 2-0 before Brady Skjei and Nino Niederreiter scored in the final five minutes of regulation. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 17 saves in winning his NHL debut.
Yegor Sharangovich and Nico Hischier scored for New Jersey. Jon Gillies, who was minutes away from his first NHL shutout, made 26 saves for the Devils in his first start in a month.
Jarvis won the game with a shot from the right circle after he was set up by Tony DeAngelo.
Sabres 5, Islanders 3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 37th goal, and the Sabres beat the Islanders in a matchup of non-playoff teams.
Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin and Vinnie Hinostroza scored for Buffalo in the second period. After New York rallied in the third, Jeff Skinner made it 5-3 when he stuffed in Thompson’s rebound with 7:20 left for his 33rd goal of the season.
Casey Mittelstadt also scored for Buffalo in the first, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 19 shots.
Penguins 7, Red Wings 2
DETROIT — Evgeni Malkin scored two goals, leading Pittsburgh to the road win.
Kris Letang had a goal and two assists for the playoff-bound Penguins, who won for the third time in four games. Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell and Chad Ruhwedel each finished with a goal and an assist.
Detroit dropped its third straight game. Jakub Vrana and Michael Rasmussen scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 18 saves in the first two periods, and Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 13 stops.
Bruins 3, Rangers 1
BOSTON — David Pastrnak scored his team-leading 39th goal after missing the previous eight games with an undisclosed injury, helping the Bruins to the win.
Taylor Hall and Trent Frederic also scored for Boston, which is jockeying for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference. Linus Ullmark made 30 stops.
The Bruins had lost four of their previous six games.
Mika Zibanejad scored his 29th goal for New York and Igor Shesterkin made 32 saves.
Having locked up home ice in the opening round of the playoffs with a victory over the Islanders on Thursday, the Rangers had their four-game winning streak snapped.
Senators 6, Canadiens 4
OTTAWA, Ontario — Mark Kastelic scored his first two NHL goals, powering Ottawa to the win.
Austin Watson, Josh Norris, Parker Kelly and Alex Formenton also scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg made 44 saves.
Rem Pitlick had a pair of goals and Cole Caufield and Joel Edmundson also scored for Montreal, which has lost eight straight. Carey Price, making his third consecutive start, stopped 20 shots.
Lightning 6, Predators 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli scored in the first period, and the Lightning beat the Predators.
Hedman became the second defenseman in franchise history to score 20 goals in a season, joining Dan Boyle in 2006-07.
Kucherov finished with a goal and two assists. Steve Stamkos had a goal and two assists, and Ross Colton also scored for the Lightning. Brian Elliott made 19 saves.
Tampa Bay is three points ahead of Boston in the race for third place in the Atlantic Division.
Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2
SUNRISE, Fla. — Brandon Montour scored 2:26 into overtime and the NHL-leading Florida Panthers extended their win streak to a franchise-record 13 games by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday night.
The streak matches the seventh-longest in NHL history and is the league’s longest since Columbus won 16 consecutive games during the 2016-17 season. The victory also marked Florida interim coach Andrew Brunette’s 50th in just 71 games behind the Panthers’ bench.
Sharks 4, Blackhawks 1
SAN JOSE — Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 27 shots, leading San Jose to the victory.
Timo Meier had a goal and an assist for the Sharks, who won for just the second time in 13 games. Tomas Hertl, Jasper Weatherby and Nick Bonino also scored.
Chicago outshot San Jose 28-19, but only managed a second-period goal by Tyler Johnson. Kevin Lankinen made 15 saves.
Stars 3, Kraken 2
DALLAS — Roope Hintz scored two goals in a span of about two minutes to pull Dallas even in the second, and Vladislav Namestnikov got the game-winner for the playoff-contending Stars.
Not only did the Stars overcome an early two-goal deficit, they rebounded from losing all three games on their trip to Canada that was made even more miserable because of travel issues on the way home.
Blues 5, Coyotes 4, OT
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Justin Faulk scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues stretched their franchise-record points streak to 15 games with a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes after blowing a three-goal lead.
St. Louis jumped on Arizona early, building leads of 3-0 and 4-1 against one of the NHL’s worst teams.
The Coyotes clawed their way back early in the third period, 4-3, on goals by Bokondji Imama and Michael Carcone 46 seconds apart.
Flames 6, Canucks 3
CALGARY, Alberta — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm got his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau also scored to help Calgary — assured of first place in the Pacific Division —win for the ninth time in 11 games (9-1-1). Dan Vladar had 28 saves to improve to 12-5-2.
Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Elias Pettersson scored for Vancouver.
