Ducks 2, Senators 1
OTTAWA, Ontario — John Gibson made a season-high 44 saves and Troy Terry and Rickard Rakell scored in Anaheim’s victory over Ottawa.
The Ducks (23-16-8) have won four of their past five games.
Tyler Ennis scored for Ottawa.
Flyers 4, Kings 3
PHILADELPHIA — Scott Laughton scored 2:22 into overtime, Cam Atkinson had two goals in regulation and assisted on the winner and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a franchise-record 13-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
Laughton scored on the rebound of Atkinson’s shot for the Flyers’ first victory since Dec. 29. Gerry Mayhew also scored for Philadelphia.
Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist, and Arthur Kaliyev and Anze Kopitar also scored for the Kings. Los Angeles was playing the fourth contest of a six-game trip.
With a long losing streak and heavy snowstorm blanketing Philadelphia, the Flyers thanked the diehard fans who showed up with free parking outside and free pretzels, hot dogs and soda inside the arena. The club closed the upper level, and the lower level appeared about 75% full.
Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
NEW YORK — The Seattle Kraken at New York Islanders game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to an impending snow storm in the New York area.
Jets 4, Blues 1
ST. LOUIS — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and Winnipeg beat St. Louis to snap a six-game winless streak.
Panthers 5, Sharks 4, OT
SUNRISE, Fla. — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and Florida came from behind to beat San Jose for its ninth straight victory at home.
Oilers 7, Canadiens 2
MONTREAL — Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl each had two goals, Evander Kane scored in his Edmonton debut and the Oilers routed struggling Montreal.
Maple Leafs 7, Red Wings 4
DETROIT — Michael Bunting had three goals, Rasmus Sandin scored the tiebreaker with 2:51 remaining and Toronto rallied for five unanswered goals in the third period to beat Detroit.
Hurricanes 2, Devils 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Antti Raanta made 24 saves in his first action in nearly a month as Carolina beat New Jersey.
Golden Knights 3, Lightning 2, SO
TAMPA, Fla. — Mark Stone scored the winner in the seventh round of a shootout and Vegas beat Tampa Bay after blowing a two-goal lead in the third period.
Robin Lehner stopped 27 shots for the Golden Knights, including 18 combined in the third period and overtime. Brett Howden and William Carrier both had a goal and an assist.
Sabres 3, Coyotes 1
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Craig Anderson made 28 saves in his return from the injured list to lead Buffalo past Arizona.
Kyle Okposo, Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch scored to support Anderson in his first game since Nov. 2, when he sustained an upper-body injury in a loss to San Jose. He missed 33 games.
Flames 1, Canucks 0, OT
CALGARY, Alberta — Johnny Gaudreau scored 29 seconds into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Vancouver Canucks 1-0 Saturday night.
Jacob Markstrom had 15 saves for his seventh shutout of the season and 15th of his career. The Flames won their third straight at home and for the fourth time in six games overall.
