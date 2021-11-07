Lightning 5, Senators 3
OTTAWA, Ontario — Steven Stamkos scored his sixth goal of the season to break a tie midway through the third period and Ondrej Palat added the game-winner with under two minutes to play as Tampa Bay beat Ottawa.
Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers matched the best 11-game start in NHL history and denied the Carolina Hurricanes what would have been a league record-tying start of their own, with Anthony Duclair getting two goals and two assists in a 5-2 victory.
Spencer Knight made 28 saves for Florida (10-0-1), which tied the 1994-95 Pittsburgh Penguins and 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres as the only NHL teams to reach 21 points after 11 games.
Maple Leafs 5, Bruins 2
TORONTO — Auston Matthews and John Tavares had two goals as Toronto picked up its fifth straight victory by defeating Boston.
Blue Jackets 4, Avalanche 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus stretched its winning streak to three games by beating Colorado with a three-goal third period.
Red Wings 4, Sabres 3, OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Moritz Seider scored 3:45 into overtime and Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals and two assists in Detroit’s rally over Buffalo.
Rookie Lucas Raymond had three assists and Pius Suter added a goal and an assist for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 29 shots as Detroit snapped a four-game skid to close out a four-game road trip.
Wild 5, Penguins 4, SO
PITTSBURGH — Nick Bjugstad scored the deciding goal in a shootout that came after Minnesota erased two-goal deficit against Pittsburgh in the final five minutes of regulation.
Bjugstad, who had 16 points in 45 games during parts of two seasons with Pittsburgh, beat Tristan Jarry with a wrist shot in the shootout. Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala also scored in the shootout for the Wild, who won for the third time in five games.
Islanders 2, Jets 0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson scored and Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves as New York ended Winnipeg’s undefeated string at home with a 2-0 victory.
Flyers 2, Capitals 1
WASHINGTON — Derick Brassard and Sean Couturier scored in the second period and Martin Jones stopped 31 shots as Philadelphia beat Washington.
Golden Knights 5, Canadiens 2
MONTREAL — Alex Pietrangelo and Chandler Stephenson each had a goal and an assist, and Las Vegas rallied to beat Montreal.
Coyotes 5, Kraken 4
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Lawson Crouse scored two goals, including the game-winner with 1:05 remaining, to give Arizona its first win — 5-4 over Seattle.
Flames 6, Rangers 0
CALGARY, Alberta — Johnny Gaudreau had two goals and an assist, Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves for his league-best fourth shutout of the season and the Calgary Flames extended their point streak to 10 games with a 6-0 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday night.
Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and three assists to stretch his point streak to six games, and Sean Monahan, Brad Richardson and Milan Lucic also scored for Calgary. The Flames improved to 7-0-3 since a season-opening loss to Edmonton.
Devils 3, Sharks 2
SAN JOSE — Damon Severson scored in the third round of a shootout and the New Jersey Devils snapped a three-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.
Janne Kuokkanen scored for New Jersey with 2:56 left in the third period to force overtime.
Ryan Graves also scored and goalie Jonathan Bernier turned back 25 shots for the Devils, who went to overtime on the road for the second straight day.
Jonathan Dahlen and Rudolfs Balcers had the goals for San Jose, which was seeking its third straight win but blew a pair of leads.
New Jersey was 0 for 4 on the power plays, and the Sharks went 1 for 3.
Sharks goalie James Reimer made 26 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.