Red Wings 4, Flyers 2
DETROIT — Thomas Greiss made 32 saves to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Philadelphia Flyers for the second time in the four days, 4-2 on Saturday.
Rookie Moritz Seider scored a big power-play goal in the third period as Detroit won for the third time in four games overall. Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Zadina and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings, and Dylan Larkin had three assists.
Greiss hadn’t played since Jan. 9. He was in COVID-19 protocol for more than a week last month.
Keith Yandle scored his first goal of the season for Philadelphia. Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist, and Carter Hart stopped 20 shots.
Blue Jackets 2, Canadiens 1
MONTREAL — Patrik Laine scored a power-play goal in the final seconds of regulation, and the Blue Jackets extended the Canadiens’ winless streak to nine games.
Laine also had an assist on Oliver Bjorkstad’s goal 76 seconds into the game. Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves as the Blue Jackets won their fifth straight game.
Wild 3, Hurricanes 2
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kevin Fiala and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and an assist to lead Minnesota.
Kirill Kaprizov also scored and Cam Talbot made 37 saves for the Wild, who are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games. Talbot has won four straight starts, with a total of five goals allowed. Fiala has 10 goals and eight assists in his last 14 games.
Bruins 2, Senators 0
OTTAWA, Ontario — Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves, leading Boston to the road win.
It was the 23-year-old Swayman’s second shutout of the season and No. 4 for his career.
Jets 5, Predators 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Blake Wheeler had two goals and three assists to lead Winnipeg.
Canucks 3, Maple Leafs 2
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Thatcher Demko had a career-high 51 saves as Vancouver beat Toronto.
J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, and Brock Boeser and Juno Lammikko also scored for the Canucks.
Blues 5, Blackhawks 1
ST. LOUIS — Oskar Sundqvist had a goal and an assist, and St. Louis beat Chicago.
David Perron, Dakota Joshua, Vladimir Tarasenko and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, who are 6-0-2 in their last eight games against the Blackhawks. Ville Husso made 15 saves.
Flames 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
CALGARY, Alberta — Adam Ruzicka had a goal and an assist, and Calgary got its sixth straight win. Andrew Mangiapane, Elias Lindholm, Erik Gudbranson and Christopher Tanev also scored.
