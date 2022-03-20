Golden Knights 5, Kings 1
LAS VEGAS — Logan Thompson stopped 37 shots and Vegas beat Los Angeles.
Thompson, last season’s American Hockey League goalie of the year for Vegas’ affiliate in nearby Henderson, picked up his second straight win for the Golden Knights, who have won two straight after a franchise-worst five-game losing streak.
Evgenii Dadonov, Chandler Stephenson, Mattias Janmark, Alex Pietrangelo and Michael Amadio scored for the Golden Knights.
Phillip Danault scored for Los Angeles, and Cal Petersen made 19 saves.
Oilers 6, Devils 3
EDMONTON, Alberta — Evander Kane scored twice, Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists, and Edmonton used a four-goal third period to top New Jersey for its fifth straight victory.
McDavid’s empty-netter extended his goal-scoring streak to five games and gave him 90 points on the season. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers, who have the NHL’s longest active winning streak.
Islanders 4, Stars 2
NEW YORK — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday.
Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games.
Wild 3, Blackhawks 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and Minnesota beat Chicago to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival.
Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts.
Blue Jackets 5, Blues 4
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gus Nyquist, Patrik Laine and Emil Bemstrom each had a goal and an assist, lifting Columbus over St. Louis and sending the Blues to their third straight loss.
Sean Kuraly and Jakub Voracek also scored, and Eric Robinson and Oliver Bjorkstrand each added two assists in Columbus’ fourth win in five games. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 19 shots before being replaced by Joonas Kopisalo due to injury in the third.
Penguins 4, Coyotes 1
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored third-period goals to help Pittsburgh beat Arizona.
Malkin broke a 1-1 tie with 7:24 to play. He was stopped on a drive to the net against Scott Wedgewood, but finally corralled the puck and chipped it in for his 11th goal of the season. The Russian center has only played 27 games this season due to injuries.
Canadiens 5, Senators 1
MONTREAL — Jake Allen made 29 saves for his first victory since late November, helping Montreal beat Ottawa.
Jake Evans had a goal and an assist for Montreal, and Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Joel Armia and Brett Kulak also scored.
Predators 6, Maple Leafs 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Eeli Tolvanen, Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each had a goal and an assist to lead Nashville past Toronto. Forsberg’s goal at 12:11 of the third period gave him 33 on the season and 211 for his career, setting a Nashville record.
N.Y. Rangers 2, Lightning 1
TAMPA, Fla. — Mika Zibanejad scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 16 seconds left in the third period and New York edged Tampa Bay.
Jacob Trouba also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots for New York.
Flames 5, Canucks 2
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, Rasmus Andersson had a goal and an assist and the Calgary Flames beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2. Noah Hanifin, Elias Lindholm and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames. Dan Vladar had 23 saves to help the Flames bounce back from a 1-0 loss in overtime at home to Buffalo on Friday night.
Kraken 4, Red Wings 2
SEATTLE — Yanni Gourde scored two of Seattle’s four goals in the third period, including the winner with 6:47 remaining, and the Kraken rallied past the Detroit Red Wings 4-2.
Jaden Schwartz and defenseman Adam Larsson also scored for the Kraken, who dominated much of the game and finished with a 42-24 shots advantage. Still, they trailed 2-0 entering the third.
Joe Veleno and Taro Hirose had the goals for Detroit, which has dropped seven of eight.
