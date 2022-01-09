Rangers 4, Ducks 1
ANAHEIM — Ryan Lindgren scored twice in the third period after Jarred Tinordi got credit for the tiebreaking goal in the New York Rangers’ 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.
Mika Zibanejad also scored and Alexandar Georgiev made 13 saves as the Rangers got four unanswered goals and moved into a tie with Carolina for the Metropolitan Division lead with their fourth victory in five games.
Tinordi, a journeyman defenseman playing his sixth game with New York, got his second career goal and first since January 2020 early in the third period when his long shot deflected in off the stick of Jacob Perreault, the Ducks’ 19-year-old prospect making his NHL debut.
Lindgren then scored on a high shot through traffic, and he added an empty-netter in the final minute for his first career two-goal game. New York’s first visit to Honda Center since December 2019 was the second stop on a five-game trip that includes Vegas and all three California teams.
Isac Lundestrom scored and Anthony Stolarz stopped 36 shots in his first loss since Oct. 28 for the Ducks, who failed to earn a point at home for the first time in seven games since November. Anaheim has lost four of five since the holiday break.
Kings 4, Red Wings 0
LOS ANGELES — Cal Petersen stopped all 21 shots he faced in his first start in more than a month, Phillip Danault and Drew Doughty scored in the first period, and the Los Angeles Kings rolled to a 4-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
Adrian Kempe scored short-handed, Trevor Moore added an empty-net goal and the Kings won for the third time in four games.
Alex Nedeljkovic allowed three goals on 40 shots for the Red Wings, who have lost four in a row on the road.
Petersen was solid despite rarely being challenged in his first game since allowing four goals in a Dec. 6 loss at Vancouver. Jonathan Quick had reasserted claim to the starting job, and a stint in COVID-19 protocol last month kept Petersen off the ice. But he again looked like the future in net for Los Angeles, posting his second career shutout.
Stars 3, Penguins 2
DALLAS — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 75 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s 10-game win streak with a 3-2 victory over the Penguins.
Avalanche 5, Maple Leafs 4, OT
DENVER — Devon Toews scored 1:12 into overtime and Colorado rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat Toronto for its franchise-record 11th straight home victory.
Bruins 5, Lightning 2
TAMPA, Fla. — David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each scored twice, Linus Ullmark made 27 saves and Boston beat Tampa Bay.
Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3, OT
RALEIGH, N.C. — Anthony Duclair scored at 2:53 of overtime and Florida beat Carolina.
Blue Jackets 4, Devils 3
OLUMBUS, Ohio — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice to lead Columbus over New Jersey, halting a three-game skid.
Sharks 3, Flyers 2, OT
PHILADELPHIA — Tomas Hertl completed his hat trick 24 seconds into overtime to lift San Jose over Philadelphia.
Predators 4, Coyotes 2
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Roman Josi had a goal and an assist, Juuse Saros stopped 37 shots and Nashville jumped on Arizona early.
Wild 3, Capitals 2, SO
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kevin Fiala and Frederick Gaudreau scored in the shootout as short-handed Minnesota took advantage of an own-goal by Washington.
Blackhawks 2, Golden Knights 1
LAS VEGAS — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak.
