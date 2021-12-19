Florida at Minnesota, ppd
Boston at Montreal, ppd
Toronto at Vancouver, ppd
Tampa Bay at Colorado, ppd
Columbus at Calgary, ppd
Flyers 4, Senators 3, OT
PHILADELPHIA — Travis Sanheim scored 1:35 into overtime and also had an assist to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.
Claude Giroux, Oskar Lindblom and Joel Farabee also scored for the Flyers, who have won four of five. Giroux moved into a tie for second on the franchise’s all-time scoring list. Backup goalie Martin Jones started in place of Carter Hart, who missed the contest due to a non-COVID illness, and made 28 saves. Artem Zub, Tim Stützle and Alex Formenton scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg had 34 saves.
Stars 4, Blackhawks 3, OT
DALLAS — John Klingberg scored on the power play 2:13 into overtime to lift Dallas.
Joe Pavelski had two power-play goals and two assists, and Jason Robertson also scored for the Stars. Jake Oettinger stopped 20 shots to help Dallas end a five-game losing streak that followed a franchise-record seven-game winning streak.
Dominik Kubalik, Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome scored for Chicago, and Kevin Lankinen had 35 saves. The Blackhawks have lost three of four (1-2-1).
Red Wings 5, Devils 2
DETROIT — Dylan Larkin got his first career hat trick and added an assist as Detroit handed New Jersey its fifth straight loss.
Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals for Detroit and Thomas Greiss made 32 saves.
Oilers 5, Kraken 3
SEATTLE — Warren Foegele scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3.
Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist, and Colton Sceviour also scored for the Oilers, who have won two straight after a six-game losing streak. Leon Draisaitl had three assists and Stuart Skinner had 14 saves.
Ryan Donato, Jared McCann and Carson Soucy scored for Seattle, and Jordan Eberle had two assists. Chris Dreidger had a season-high 36 saves as the Kraken fell to 1-4-1 in their last six games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.