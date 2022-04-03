Panthers 7, Devils 6, OT
NEWARK, N.J. — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and Florida overcame a four-goal deficit.
Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored to help the Panthers win their third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two periods.
Avalanche 3, Penguins 2
DENVER — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.
It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record.
Bruins 5, Blue Jackets 2
BOSTON — Erik Haula scored his second goal of the game with just under 4 minutes left to break a tie and Boston won the first of a home-and-home between the teams.
Brad Marchand scored his 31st of the season, and Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle each added an empty-netter for Boston. Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves for the Bruins, who have won six of their past seven games and improved 16-3-1 in the last 20.
Gustav Nyquist and Justin Danforth had goals for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots.
Canadiens 5, Lightning 4, SO
TAMPA, Fla. — Nick Suzuki scored in the shootout, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-4.
Suzuki beat Brian Elliott on a nifty backhander in the third round as Montreal won for the fourth time in 13 games (4-5-4).
Cole Caufield, Corey Schueneman, Josh Anderson and Jesse Ylonen scored in regulation for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped 37 shots.
Maple Leafs 6, Flyers 3
PHILADELPHIA — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and Toronto won its fourth straight.
John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have 24 goals during their streak.
Wild 3, Hurricanes 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Marc-Andre Fleury made 37 saves in another victory since joining Minnesota less than two weeks ago. Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov each had a goal and an assist for the Wild, who won for the eighth time in their last nine games and extended their points streak to nine games. Dmitry Kulikov also scored.
Stars 5, Sharks 4
SAN JOSE — The Dallas Stars used four first-period goals to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4, leapfrogging idle Vegas into the second Western Conference wild-card position with 81 points.
Vladislav Namestnikov, Jani Hakanpaa, Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski scored for Dallas.
Blues 6, Flames 4
CALGARY, Alberta — Robert Thomas scored for the third straight game and set up Nathan Walker’s go-ahead goal late in the third period to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Calgary Flames 6-4 on Saturday night.
Justin Faulk and Ryan O’Reilly also scored for St. Louis (38-20-10), which returns home after earning five of six possible points on its Western Canada road trip. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad added empty-netters.
Villle Husso, who played more than 47 minutes Friday in relief of Jordan Binnington, was back in net for the Blues. He made 39 saves to improve to 19-6-5.
