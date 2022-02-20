Kings 5, Coyotes 3
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Drew Doughty and Adrian Kempe scored two goals apiece and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.
Doughty, Kempe and Trevor Moore each scored in a 3:39 span early the third period as the Kings overcame a two-goal deficit for the second time in two nights, following a 4-3 overtime victory at Vegas on Friday. Cal Petersen had 20 saves.
The Kings are 6-0-2 in their last eight road games and have won their last six games in Arizona.
Clayton Keller, Lawson Crouse and Anton Stralman scored and Karel Vejmelka stopped 34 shots for the Coyotes, who were playing their first game in eight days.
Arizona held a 3-1 lead until Doughty scored his first goal on a power play with 1:27 left in the second period.
Moore tied it at at 6:24 of the third when he flicked the puck into an open side, and Doughty put the Kings ahead with an unassisted goal 48 seconds later on a wrist shot from the left circle.
Kempe’s power play goal midway through the period made it 5-3.
Strålman gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead at 8:52 of the first period when his centering pass from behind the Kings’ net caromed off a Los Angeles player in the crease and got past Petersen.
Kempe tied it with his first goal 12 seconds later on a quick one-timer from the left circle after taking a cross-ice pass from Anze Kopitar.
Crouse gave Arizona a 2-1 lead at 7:41 of the second, on the Coyotes’ second shot of the period, finding an open right side after a pass from Alex Galchenyuk.
Keller made it 3-1 five minutes later, when his shot from the right circle hit the cross bar before caroming into the net.
Ducks 7, Canucks 4
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Adam Henrique and Nicolas Deslauriers each scored two goals and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a four-game winless streak with a 7-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.
Troy Terry added a goal and an assist, and Richard Rakell and Sam Steel also scored for the Ducks, who were 0-3-1 in their previous four games. Trevor Zegras had three assists.
Anaheim’s John Gibson stopped 16 shots and picked up an assist on the Ducks’ opening goal.
Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, whose modest two-game winning streak ended. Tanner Pearson, Quinn Hughes and Conor Garland all had a goal and an assist.
Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko allowed five goals on 14 shots before being replaced by Jaroslav Halak early in the second period. Halak finished with nine saves on 11 shots.
The Ducks scored two goals on their first three shots of the game.
Terry collected his team-leading 25th of the season when he deflected a shot from Hampus Lindholm over Demko’s shoulder just 57 seconds in.
Deslauriers made it 2-0 at 3:23 when he tipped a pass from Derek Grant from the corner under Demko’s arm.
The Ducks’ power play went to work after J.T. Miller was called for slashing. Rakell deflected a shot through traffic for his 12th of the season at 14:08.
It was a busy period for Deslauriers. Just 44 seconds into the game, he laid a big hit on Kyle Burroughs that sent the Canucks defenseman crashing into the boards. Burroughs hit the ice favoring his shoulder and didn’t return.
The Ducks led 6-2 after two periods.
With Canucks captain Bo Horvat off for slashing, Henrique scored Anaheim’s second power-play goal of the game at 1:35 of the second, deflecting a shot through traffic.
Steel made it 5-0 at 4:20. With the Canucks’ defense out of position after killing another man-advantage, Steel was left alone in the slot to take a pass from Zegras from behind the net. That goal ended Demko’s night.
The Canucks tried to claw back into the game with Pearson scoring at 4:52. Pettersson ripped a shot past Gibson on a power play at 15:47.
Henrique restored the four-goal lead just over a minute later. Zegras fired a shot from the point that hit the post, then hit Halak on the back and dribbled toward the net. Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn made a diving attempt to stop the puck, but Henrique poked it home.
Deslauriers’ second goal of the night game off a scramble early in the third period. Sam Carrick collected his second assist of the game.
Garland scored his 13th of the season at 10:41, lifting a backhand over Gibson’s shoulder. Hughes blasted a shot through traffic to cap the scoring.
Avalanche 5, Sabres 3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mikko Rantanen scored a goal and assisted on Alex Newhook’s tiebreaking score in the third period, and the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday.
Nathan MacKinnon also had a goal and an assist, J.T. Compher and Nazem Kadri scored the other goals, and Colorado extended its season-best road win streak to seven. The Avalanche improved to 8-0-1 in their past nine road games and 24-2-2 overall since Dec. 6.
Oilers 4, Jets 2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Connor McDavid scored a goal and added two assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers to their fifth straight victory under interim coach Jay Woodcroft, 4-2 over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.
McDavid now has 71 points, two ahead of Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl, who had an assist against the Jets, for the NHL lead.
Zach Hyman, Kailer Yamamoto and Darnell Nurse also had goals for Edmonton, and Tyson Barrie had two assists. Mikko Koskinen stopped 22 shots.
Blues 6, Maple Leafs 3
TORONTO — Brandon Saad, Ryan O’Reilly and Pavel Buchnevich each scored in St. Louis’ three-goal third period that broke open a tie game and gave the Blues a 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.
Bruins 3, Senators 2, OT
BOTTAWA, Ontario — David Pastrnak scored on a one-timer off a cross-ice feed from from Taylor Hall at 2:42 of overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2.
Flames 2, Kraken 1
BCALGARY, Alberta — Elias Lindholm scored for the seventh straight game and the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 Saturday night for their ninth consecutive win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.