Bruins 3, Islanders 2
DETROIT — David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each had a goal and an assist in Boston’s four-goal second period and the Bruins beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Saturday to improve to 14-2-1 in their last 17 games.
Lightning 2, Red Wings 1, OT
DETROIT — Brayden Point scored on a power play at 2:28 of overtime and Tampa Bay beat Detroit to snap a three-game losing streak.
Golden Knights 5, Blackhawks 4, OT
LAS VEGAS —Evgenii Dadonov scored for Vegas at 2:05 of overtime after the Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period against Chicago.
Panthers 4, Senators 3, SO
OTTAWA, Ontario — Aleksander Barkov had the tying goal late in the third period and scored the shootout winner, helping Florida overcome a three-goal deficit and beat Ottawa.
Capitals 4, Devils 3
WASHINGTON — Nicklas Backstrom scored the go-ahead goal and added an assist on the night Washington celebrated his 1,000th career point and beat New Jersey.
Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 2
MONTREAL — Paul Byron broke a tie with 2:28 left, Jake Allen made 49 saves and Montreal beat Toronto.
David Savard scored in consecutive games, Cole Caufield added a goal and Christian Dvorak had an empty-netter. Savard and Byron each had an assist and Nick Suzuki had two.
Canucks 4, Stars 1
DALLAS — Elias Petterson had two goals and a pair of milestones as Vancouver rallied past Dallas.
Hurricanes 7, Blues 2
ST. LOUIS — Andrei Svechnikov scored twice on his 22nd birthday and Seth Jarvis also had two goals as Carolina beat St. Louis.
Wild 3, Blue Jackets 2, OT
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jared Spurgeon scored 1:24 into overtime and Minnesota beat Columbus, providing Marc-Andre Fleury a victory in his debut with the Wild.
Fleury stopped 23 shots for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight game.
Flames 9, Oilers 5
CALGARY, Alberta — Matthew Tkachuk had two goals and two assists, Johnny Gaudreau set a career high with five assists and the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 9-5 in a wild game Saturday night.
Sharks 4, Ducks 1
SAN JOSE — Timo Meier had a hat trick, Marc-Edouard Vlasic added a goal, and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1. James Reimer had 27 saves for San Jose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.