Islanders 2, Blues 1
NEW YORK — Oliver Wahlstrom and Brock Nelson each scored, Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves and New York held on to beat St. Louis.
Sorokin had 14 stops in the third period as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid.
Flyers 4, Blackhawks 3
PHILADELPHIA — Cam Atkinson had two goals and an assist, Joel Farabee chipped in three assists and Philadelphia edged Chicago.
Oskar Lindblom and Derick Brassard also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the fourth time in the last 25 games while continuing their home-ice dominance of the Blackhawks.
Coyotes 8, Senators 5
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Nick Schmaltz scored twice and had five assists for a franchise-record seven points as the Arizona Coyotes recovered from a five-goal Ottawa rally to beat the Senators 8-5 on Saturday.
Panthers 6, Red Wings 2
SUNRISE, Fla. — Anton Lundell scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had three assists and Florida beat Detroit to finish a five-game homestand 2-3-0.
Mason Marchment, Anthony Duclair and Lundell scored in the first period as the Panthers built a 3-1 lead. Sam Bennett had a goal and an assist, and Lucas Carlsson netted one as Florida moved to 25-6-0 on home ice.
Bruins 5, Blue Jackets 4, SO
COLUMBUS, Ohio — David Pastrnak scored in the shootout and had an assist to lift surging Boston over Columbus.
Boston has won seven of eight and is three points ahead of Washington for the top wild card and seventh seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Bruins also are two points behind third-place Toronto in the Atlantic Division.
Canadiens 5, Oilers 2
EDMONTON, Alberta — Nick Suzuki scored the winner and added two assists as Montreal remained on a hot streak.
Brendan Gallagher and Cole Caufield each had a goal and an assist for Montreal, and Artturi Lehkonen and Mike Hoffman also scored for the Canadiens (15-34-7), who have won seven of their last eight games.
Capitals 5, Kraken 2
WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin took another step toward tying Jaromir Jagr on the NHL career goals list, linemate Tom Wilson scored his 18th goal of the season and Washington beat Seattle.
The Capitals have won two in a row at home after losing their previous six games in Washington. The Kraken lost for the eighth time in nine games.
Canucks 6, Maple Leafs 4
TORONTO — Alex Chiasson had the go-ahead score in Vancouver’s three-goal third period, Thatcher Demko made 34 saves and the Canucks rallied to beat Toronto.
Predators 8, Sharks 0
SAN JOSE — Juuse Saros made 20 saves for his third shutout of the season, Matt Duchene scored twice and Nashville handed San Jose its most lopsided shutout loss at the Shark Tank.
Flames 4, Avalanche 3, OT
DENVER — Johnny Gaudreau scored 37 seconds into overtime, Elias Lindholm had two goals and the red-hot Calgary Flames beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Saturday night in a matchup between two of the Western Conference’s top teams.
Gaudreau took a pass off the boards from Lindholm and beat Pavel Francouz to the glove side for the winner.
Erik Gudbranson added a goal for a Calgary team that is 13-1-1 over its last 15 games. This marked the first time this season the two teams that lead their respective divisions have squared off. But they will be well-acquainted by the end of this month as they meet three times.
