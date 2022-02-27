Oilers 4, Panthers 3
SUNRISE, Fla. — Derek Ryan got his first NHL hat trick as the Edmonton Oilers snapped their two-game losing streak, beating the Florida Panthers.
After goalie Mikko Koskinen denied Mason Marchment’s shot on a 3-on-1 break near the end of the second period, Ryan tapped in a pass from Evander Kane for the hat trick and a 4-2 lead.
Flyers 2, Capitals 1
PHILADELPHIA — Cam Atkinson had a goal and an assist and Claude Giroux also scored to lead Philadelphia. Carter Hart made 27 saves for the Flyers, who snapped a six-game losing streak and won for just the third time in 22 games.
Penguins 1, Rangers 0
PITTSBURGH — Tristan Jarry turned aside 27 shots to outduel Igor Shesterkin, and Evgeni Malkin scored his eighth goal of the season.
Jarry bounced back from a rough performance in a loss to New Jersey by picking up his 11th career shutout and fourth this season. Malkin provided the difference with a power-play goal 5:09 into the third.
Canadiens 2, Senators 1
OTTAWA, Ontario — Artturi Lehkonen scored twice and Montreal got its fifth straight win. Andrew Hammond stopped 26 shots to for Montreal to improve to 2-0-0 in two starts this season.
Maple Leafs 10, Red Wings 7
DETROIT — Mitchell Marner had four goals and two assists, including a natural hat trick during the first 9:19 of the second period to lead Toronto.
Marner scored on two shots from the right circle and one from the left during a one-man barrage to open the middle period that pushed Toronto ahead 6-1.
Lightning 3, Predators 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Steven Stamkos scored the game-winner at 11:31 of the third period as Tampa Bay spoiled the first outdoor NHL game in Music City.
Stamkos also had two assists. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and Brayden Point also scored the first goal as Tampa Bay became the NHL’s 27th franchise to finally play an outdoor game.
Bruins 3, Sharks 1
SAN JOSE — Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist, and the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win.
Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2
LAS VEGAS — Nathan MacKinnon scored in the third period to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.
The Avalanche overcame a 2-1 deficit by scoring two goals 26 seconds apart early in the third period, with J.T. Compher tying the game and MacKinnon burying the go-ahead goal in front of 18,333 in attendance.
Flames 7, Wild 3
CALGARY, Alberta — Matthew Tkachuk and Tyler Toffoli each had two goals and an assist, and the Calgary Flames beat the Minnesota Wild 7-3. Blake Coleman had a goal and an assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.