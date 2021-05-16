Canucks 4, Oilers 1
EDMONTON, Alberta — Matthew Highmore scored twice in the third period to help the Vancouver Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 on Saturday.
Travis Boyd and Bo Horvat also scored and Thatcher Demko made 31 saves. J.T. Miller added two assists.
Adam Larsson scored for the Oilers in their regular-season finale. Mikko Koskinen made 37 saves.
Edmonton will open the playoffs Wednesday at home against Winnipeg.
The Canucks have three games left against Calgary.
Playoffs, First Round
Capitals 3, Bruins 2, OT
WASHINGTON — Nic Dowd deflected in T.J. Oshie’s shot from the blue line 4:41 into overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.
The Capitals weathered the loss of starting goaltender Vitek Vanecek to a lower-body injury early on, with backup Craig Anderson making 21 saves without allowing an even-strength goal.
Tom Wilson and Brendon Dillon also scored for the Capitals.
Daniel Sprong and Anthony Mantha, making their playoff debuts, each had an assist.
Jake DeBrusk and Nick Ritchie scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask made 29 saves.
