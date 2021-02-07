Canadiens 2, Senators 1
OTTAWA, Ontario — Jake Allen made 34 saves and Josh Anderson broke a tie early in the third period to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.
Coyotes 3, Blues 1
ST. LOUIS — Jakob Chychrun scored twice and Clayton Keller added a power-play goal, helping the Arizona Coyotes beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Saturday.
islanders 4, Penguins 3
UNIONDALE, NY — Anders Lee scored on the power play late in the third period to lift the New York Islanders over the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Saturday night, snapping a five-game skid.
Maple Leafs 5, Canucks 1
TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored twice to extend his goal streak to a career-best seven games and the Toronto Maple Leafs heaped more misery on the Vancouver Canucks with a 5-1 victory Saturday night.
Flames 6, Oilers 4
CALGARY, Alberta — Mikael Backlund helped Calgary overcome a sluggish start with a goal and two assists in a win over Edmonton.
Milan Lucic, Johnny Gaudreau and Dillon Dube each had a goal and an assist for the Flames.
Calgary’s Sam Bennett and Elias Lindholm also scored as the NHL’s Battle of Alberta commenced in the pandemic-compressed 2020-21 season. Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves for the Flames, including 16 in the first period when his team was outshot 17-3 and trailed 2-1.
Oilers captain Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, with Jujhar Khaira, Jesse Puljujarvi and Darnell Nurse also scoring for Edmonton.
Ducks 2, Sharks 1, SO
ANAHEIM— Max Comtois and Troy Terry scored in the shootout, Ryan Miller made 26 saves and Anaheim beat San Jose.
Terry and San Jose’s Ryan Donato each scored in the first round of the shootout, but Comtois had the decisive goal with a shot through Devan Dubnyk’s legs.
Logan Couture scored for San Jose 11 seconds into the game but was stopped in the shootout along with Kevin Labanc. Dubnyk made 32 saves.
Anaheim’s Isac Lundestrom scored his first NHL goal.
