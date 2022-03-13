Blues 7, Predators 4
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Robert Thomas scored his second goal with 2:38 left and St. Louis beat Nashville for its second straight victory.
Thomas also had an assist, David Perron had two goals, including an empty-netter with 1:57 left, and Justin Faulk added a second empty-net goal 24 seconds later. Brandon Saad and Torey Krug each had a goal and an assist.
Hurricanes 3, Flyers 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jordan Martinook broke a tie with 3:50 remaining, his first goal in 17 games since returning to the lineup, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Saturday.
Martinook scored on a redirection of Vincent Trocheck’s shot as a long shift was winding down.
Bruins 3, Coyotes 2
BOSTON — Charlie Coyle scored with 3:21 left in the third period and Boston won for the ninth time in 11 games.
The Bruins won their 18th straight against the Coyotes, with the last loss coming on Oct. 9, 2010. The loss snapped Arizona’s season-high, four-game winning streak.
Craig Smith scored twice in the first period for Boston and Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots. The Bruins are 9-1-1 in their last 11 games, and Swayman improved 9-0-1 in his last 10 starts.
Blackhawks 6, Senators 3
OTTAWA, Ontario — Jonathan Toews and Caleb Jones each scored twice and Chicago rallied to beat Ottawa.
Down 2-0 after the first period, the Blackhawks scored four times in the second to take a 4-3 lead.
Flames 3, Red Wings 0
CALGARY, Alberta — Elias Lindholm scored his career-high 30th goal and Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves for his league-leading ninth shutout to lead Calgary.
Kraken 4, Canadiens 3, SO
MONTREAL — Marcus Johansson scored in the seventh round of the shootout and the Seattle Kraken rebounded from blowing a two-goal lead in the third period to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3.
Johansson also had two assists, and Yanni Gourde, Ryan Donato and Jared McCann had goals in regulation for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer made 30 saves and stopped all seven shots he faced in the shootout.
Rangers 7, Stars 4
DALLAS — Artemi Panarin had a goal and two of his three assists during New York’s four-goal first period and the Rangers beat Dallas.
Greg McKegg, Adam Fox, Mika Zibanejad, Patrik Nemeth, Barclay Goodrow and Ryan Strome also scored for the Rangers, who have won four of six. K’Andre Miller and Dryden each had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots.
Oilers 4, Lightning 1
EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid scored twice and Mikko Koskinen stopped 30 shots as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 Saturday night.
Leon Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won two in a row and moved into third place in the Pacific Division. Tyson Barrie added two assists.
Zach Bogosian scored for the two-time defending champion Lightning, who have lost three in a row for the first time this season. Brian Elliott finished with 45 saves.
Edmonton managed to get a rare first goal of the game midway through the first period when McDavid stripped a puck and danced around Victor Hedman at full speed before tucking it past Elliott. The Oilers improved to 18-0-0 when scoring first.
