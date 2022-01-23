Sabres 6, Flyers 3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Peyton Krebs each scored twice, and Buffalo handed Philadelphia its 11th consecutive loss.
Philadelphia’s skid (0-8-3) matches the Arizona Coyotes and New York Islanders for the longest in the NHL this season. It is one short of the franchise record of 12 straight losses set in 1999. The Flyers are the first team in 11 years to lose 10 in a row twice in the same season.
Devils 7, Hurricanes 4
NEWARK, N.J. — Jesper Bratt scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and New Jersey rallied to beat Carolina.
Nathan Bastian scored twice, Andreas Johnsson had a goal and two assists, Michael McLeod and Pavel Zacha each added a goal and an assist and Jack Hughes also scored for New Jersey, which snapped a three-game skid. Ryan Graves had three assists and Dawson Mercer added two.
Bruins 3, Jets 2
BOSTON — David Pastrnak scored a tiebreaking power-play goal early in the third period to lead surging Boston.
Charlie Coyle and Oskar Steen also scored for the Bruins, who are 10-2 since New Year’s Day. Tuukka Rask made 21 saves.
Andrew Copp and Jansen Harkins each had a goal for the Jets, who played their seventh of eight games on the road to open 2022 because of COVID-19-related postponements. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots for the Jets.
Rangers 7, Coyotes 4
NEW YORK — Chris Kreider had a hat trick to set his career high with 29 goals, tying for the NHL lead, and New York scored six unanswered to get its eighth win in 11 games.
Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba scored twice the Rangers improved to 12-3-2 at home and recovered from an early 3-1 deficit after being outshot 16-4 in the first period by the last-place Coyotes.
Avalanche 3, Canadiens 2, OT
DENVER — Gabriel Landeskog scored 1:16 into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night for their 15th straight win at home.
Colorado became the first NHL team to win 15 consecutive home games since the Washington Capitals did it Jan. 1 to March 4, 2017. The Avalanche won their previous two home games in shootouts and have won six in a row overall.
Capitals 3, Senators 2, OT
WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored his 28th and 29th goals of the season in the third period, Nicklas Backstrom pounced on a turnover to get the winner 1:13 into overtime and the Washington Capitals rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.
Backstrom also assisted on Ovechkin’s second goal, which tied Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers for the NHL lead.
Maple Leafs 3, Islanders 1
NEW YORK — Morgan Rielly had a goal and an assist, Petr Mrazek stopped 25 shots and Toronto beat New York.
Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored as the Maple Leafs finished a six-game road trip at 3-2-1.
Predators 4, Red Wings 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Matt Duchene had two goals and an assist to lead Nashville.
Nick Cousins and Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 28 saves for Nashville, winners of two straight. Matt Tennyson had two assists.
Wild 4, Blackhawks 3, OT
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Marcus Foligno scored with 37.9 seconds left in overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Minnesota twice trailed in the third period but got goals from Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala to force overtime and, eventually, sweep the back-to-back with the Blackhawks after a 5-1 win in Chicago a night earlier.
Oilers 5, Flames 3
EDMONTON, Alberta — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists, Evan Bouchard also scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers came from behind to snap a seven-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames.
Lightning 7, Sharks 1
SAN JOSE — Ross Colton scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning routed the San Jose Sharks 7-1.
Alex Killorn and Steven Stamkos each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning, who have won seven of nine. Brayden Point, Joseph Mathieu and Corey Perry also scored for Tampa Bay.
