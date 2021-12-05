Panthers 4, Blues 3, SO
SUNRISE, Fla. — Sam Reinhart and Anton Lundell scored in the shootout, and Florida rallied from three one-goal deficits to beat St. Louis.
Maxim Mamin scored two goals and Reinhart added a goal for Florida. Lucas Carlsson and Anton Lundell each had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for the Panthers — plus stopped Ryan O’Reilly to end the shootout.
Capitals 3, Blue Jackets 1
WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored his 20th goal of the season and the 750th of his NHL career to help the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 and snap a two-game skid.
Ovechkin became the second-fastest player to reach the 750-goal mark, doing so in his 1,222nd regular-season game. Wayne Gretzky, whose record of 894 Ovechkin is chasing, got to 750 in 1,001 games.
Predators 4, Canadiens 3, OT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Filip Forsberg scored with 11.1 seconds remaining in overtime, giving Nashville a victory over Montreal.
Eeli Tolvanen, Tanner Jeannot and Luke Kunin also scored, and Juuse Saros made 20 saves for Nashville, which has won two of its last three games.
Jake Allen made 40 saves and Nick Suzuki, Christian Dvorak and Brett Kulak scored for Montreal. Cole Caufield had a pair of assists for the Canadiens, who have lost five of six.
Red Wings 4, Islanders 3, OT
DETROIT — Moritz Seider scored 3:33 into overtime and Detroit handed New York its 10th straight loss.
Filip Hronek, Sam Gagner and Givani Smith also scored for the Red Wings, who won their season-high fifth straight. Alex Nedeljkovic had 20 saves.
Lightning 3, Bruins 2, OT
BOSTON — Steven Stamkos scored at 1:31 of overtime, and Tampa Bay bounced back after blowing a two-goal lead.
Taylor Raddysh had his first career goal, a short-handed score in the first period, and Ondrej Palat also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 shots, and Stamkos recorded a point for the sixth straight game.
Hurricanes 6, Sabres 2
RALEIGH, N.C. — Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals and Carolina rode an early burst of offense to a win over Buffalo.
Senators 6, Avalanche 5, OT
OTTAWA, Ontario — Brady Tkachuk scored his second goal 51 seconds into overtime, giving Ottawa a win over Colorado.
Tkachuk added an assist. Tim Stutzle also added two goals and an assist. Josh Norris and Austin Watson also scored for the Senators, who won consecutive games for the first time this season.
Wild 4, Maple Leafs 3, SO
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov scored in the third round of a shootout and Minnesota beat Toronto for its sixth straight win.
Jordan Greenway, Mats Zuccarello and Marcus Foligno had goals in regulation for Central Division-leading Minnesota, which has outscored its opponents 28-12 during the win streak.
Rangers 3, Blackhawks 2
NEW YORK — Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome each had a goal and two assists, and New York beat Chicago for its sixth straight win.
Penguins 4, Canucks 1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Jake Guentzel scored three goals in the second period and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1.
Guentzel scored two power-play goals after the Canucks had three players sent to the penalty box in quick succession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.