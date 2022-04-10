Devils 3, Stars 1
DALLAS — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period in New Jersey’s victory over Dallas.
Ty Smith also scored in the third period, and Nico Daws made 27 saves to help New Jersey end a five-game losing streak.
Capitals 6, Penguins 3
PITTSBURGH — Tom Wilson broke a tie with 8:25 left and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Saturday.
Alex Ovechkin tied it for Washington on a power play at 4:49 of the third period with his 44th goal of the season, and Wilson matched his career high with his 22nd — sending a wrist shot over Tristan Jarry’s glove from the left circle during a two-on-one.
Panthers 4, Predators 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Anton Lundell scored the winning goal in the second period, and Florida beat Nashville for its seventh straight victory.
Flames 4, Kraken 1
SEATTLE — Noah Hanifin had four assists and Calgary beat Seattle for its fourth straight victory.
Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis and Michael Stone scored off primary assists from Hanifin; he also had a secondary assist on a goal from Tyler Toffoli.
Blue Jackets 5, Red Wings 4, OT
DETROIT — Jack Roslovic had three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, and added an assist to lead the Columbus past Detroit.
Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth also scored for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins made 34 saves.
Maple Leafs 3, Canadiens 2
TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 57th and 58th goals 27 seconds apart in the first period to help Toronto edge Montreal, wrap up a playoff spot for the sixth straight straight season and hit 100 points in the standings.
Matthews’ opener marked his 50th goal in his last 50 games, making him the first player to accomplish the feat since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96.
Rangers 5, Senators 1
NEW YORK — Chris Kreider scored twice, Artemi Panarin added a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers routed the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Saturday night to clinch their first postseason berth since 2017.
Ryan Strome and Andrew Copp also had goals and Igor Shesterkin needed just 21 saves to thwart the Senators.
Blues 6, Islanders 1
ST. LOUIS — Justin Faulk scored twice in a 96-second span in the second period and Jordan Binnington made 29 saves to lift St. Louis to its fifth straight victory with a win over New York.
Nick Leddy, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev and Robert Thomas also had goals for St. Louis.
Golden Knights 6, Coyotes 1
LAS VEGAS — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night.
With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining.
Avalanche 2, Oilers 1, SO
EDMONTON, Alberta — Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner after having Colorado’s lone goal in regulation, leading the Avalanche to their sixth straight victory with a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.
Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche, who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win of the season.
Canucks 4, Sharks 2
Alex Chiasson had a goal and an assist, Thatcher Demko made 34 saves for his career-high 30th win and the Vancouver Canucks kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.
Jason Dickinson, Conor Garland and Luke Schenn also scored for the Canucks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.