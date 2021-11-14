Bruins 5, Devils 2
NEWARK, N.J. — Brad Marchand scored twice and Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves for Boston, which beat New Jersey and ended the Devils’ three-game winning streak.
Lightning 3, Panthers 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Brayden Point scored a backhand breakaway goal in overtime to give Tampa Bay a win over Florida.
Pat Maroon and Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, who are 5-0-2 over the last seven games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves.
Red Wings 3, Canadiens 2, OT
DETROIT — Dylan Larkin scored the game-winning goal in overtime — his second goal of the night — to give Detroit a win over Montreal.
Larkin took a puck coming off the boards from Lucas Raymond, who was credited with an assist, and scored top shelf to goalie Sam Montembeault’s stick side. It was his seventh of the season, and gave him 300 career points.
Rangers 5, Blue Jackets 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider each scored twice and New York beat Columbus.
Jacob Trouba had a goal and an assist, while Ryan Strome and Adam Fox each had two assists to help the Rangers win their second straight.
Hurricanes 3, Blues 2
RALEIGH, N.C. — Brendan Smith scored his first goal of the season with 2:57 remaining as Carolina beat St. Louis.
Brady Skjei and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes, who avoided a second straight loss after holding a lead in third period. Andrei Svechnikov and Tony DeAngelo both had two assists. Alex Lyon had 27 saves in his Carolina debut.
Maple Leafs 5, Sabres 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Morgan Rielly scored with 12 seconds remaining, and the Toronto Maple Leafs overcame squandering a two-goal, third-period lead by pulling out a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.
Senators 6, Penguins 3
OTTAWA, Ontario — Drake Batherson had two goals and two assists, and Ottawa defeated Pittsburgh To end a four-game losing streak.
Zach Sanford, Michael Del Zotto, Parker Kelly and Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, while Jacob Bernard-Docker and Lassi Thomson each picked up their first points in the NHL with assists.
Predators 4, Coyotes 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Roman Josi had two goals and two assists to lead Nashville over Arizona.
Stars 5, Flyers 2
DALLAS — Roope Hintz scored for the second game in a row after no goals in his first 11 games, Anton Khudobin stopped 31 shots and Dallas beat Philadelphia for its first win in regulation this season.
Avalanche 6, Sharks 2
DENVER — Sam Girard led the way with a goal and three assists, while Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist and Alex Newhook scored his first regular-season NHL goal for Colorado. Darcey Kuemper stopped 28 shots for the Avalanche, who have outscored their last two opponents 13-3.
Wild 4, Kraken 2
SEATTLE — Rem Pitlick scored his first three NHL goals and Minnesota beat Seattle for its fifth win in six games.
Nico Sturm added an empty-netter with about 5 minutes left, and Ryan Hartman had three assists for Minnesota. Cam Talbot had 28 saves.
Golden Knights 7, Canucks 4
LAS VEGAS — Evgenii Dadonov and Jonathan Marchessault each scored twice in Las Vegas’ win over Vancouver.
Marchessault scored his 100th goal as a Golden Knight to put Vegas ahead 5-4, a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
