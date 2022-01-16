Bruins 4, Predators 3, OT
BOSTON — Taylor Hall scored off a rebound of David Pastrnak’s shot 1:41 into overtime, lifting the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Western Conference-leading Nashville Predators on Saturday for their fifth straight win.
Pastrnak took a shot from the right circle and the puck slipped behind Saros, where Hall poked it in for the game-winner.
Hurricanes 4, Canucks 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and Carolina stopped a two-game skid.
Capitals 2, Islanders 0
NEW YORK — Tom Wilson scored early, Alex Ovechkin added an empty-net goal late, and Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves to lead Washington.
Panthers 9, Blue Jackets 2
SUNRISE, Fla. — Carter Verhaeghe and Anton Lundell each scored twice, MacKenzie Weegar tied a career-best with four points and NHL-leading Florida Panthers scored early and often.
Red Wings 4, Sabres 0
DETROIT — Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and two assists, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 22 shots for his fourth career shutout as Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak.
Lightning 3, Stars 1
TAMPA, Fla. — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and Tampa Bay handed Dallas its seventh consecutive road loss.
Rangers 3, Flyers 2
PHILADELPHIA — Chris Kreider scored with 6:30 left, fellow All-Star Adam Fox had two assists and New York beat slumping Philadelphia.
Maple Leafs 6, Blues 5
ST. LOUIS — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining to lifting Toronto.
Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for the Maple Leafs. Jack Campbell stopped 20 shots.
Avalanche 5, Coyotes 0
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals each, Darcy Kuemper had 20 saves for his first shutout of the season, and Colorado improved to 7-0-1 in its last eight games.
Senators 6, Oilers 4
EDMONTON, Alberta — Josh Norris scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal as the Ottawa Senators tallied five times in the third period to rally past the Edmonton Oilers 6-4.
Penguins 2, Sharks 1, OT
SAN JOSE — Jake Guentzel scored 37 seconds into overtime, Luis Domingue had 40 saves in his season debut and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night.
Guentzel and Kris Letang each had a goal and an assist .
