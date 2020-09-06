Islanders 4, Flyers 0
N.Y. Islanders win series 4-3
TORONTO — Thomas Greiss stopped 16 shots and the New York Islanders advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 1993, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 in Game 7 of the second-round series Saturday night.
Brock Nelson had a goal and two assists, and defensemen Scott Mayfield and Andy Greene scored 3:46 apart in the first period. Anthony Beauvillier had an empty-netter with 6:18 left and New York bounced back after failing to close out the series in losing the previous two games in overtime, and advanced to face the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Greiss posted his first career playoff shutout in his first Game 7. He was making his third appearance of the series, and second start, in place of Semyon Varlamov, who allowed nine goals on 63 shots in losing the past two games in overtime, including a 5-4 double-overtime loss in Game 6.
Without being specific, Islanders coach Barry Trotz noted players being injured when asked about his goaltenders during his pregame news conference.
Friday
Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0
Vegas wins series 4-3
EDMONTON, Alberta — Shea Theodore finally solved Thatcher Demko with 6:08 remaining in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights edged the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Friday night in Game 7 of their second-round series.
Theodore’s goal was the first in 138:40 for the Golden Knights against Demko, the rookie who had brought Vancouver back from a 3-1 deficit in the series and held off Vegas for most of this game, too. Then Theodore scored a power-play goal on a wrist shot from the blue line that slipped through traffic and past Demko, who had made 98 consecutive saves.
Alex Tuch and Paul Stastny added empty-net goals.
Vegas outshot the Canucks 36-15 in the game and 127-55 over the final three. It was barely enough. The Golden Knights will face Dallas for a berth in the Stanley Cup final.
