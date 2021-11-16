Blue Jackets 5, Red Wings 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zach Werenski scored the go-ahead goal with 1:19 remaining after Yegor Chinakhov tied it with his first NHL goal, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied past the Detroit Red Wings.
Boone Jenner added a goal and an assist, and Adam Boqvist and Alexandre Texier also scored for Columbus, which stopped a two-game skid.
Dylan Larkin, Michael Rasmussen and Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit.
Lightning 4, Islanders 1
TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves, Anthony Cirelli had a tiebreaking goal and a fight, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders.
Tampa Bay also got goals from Mathieu Joseph, Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos. The defending Stanley Cup champions are 6-0-2 over the last eight games.
Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders.
